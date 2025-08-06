Abnormal AI spots risky misconfigs in Microsoft 365 before attackers do
Abnormal AI updated Security Posture Management product, bringing AI-driven protection, automated prioritization, and remediation guidance to customers’ Microsoft 365 environments.
As Microsoft 365 environments become more complex, accidental misconfigurations are now a leading cause of cloud email vulnerabilities. The growing number of applications, layered settings, and fragmented ownership create blind spots and accidental openings that threat actors like Midnight Blizzard have exploited in the past.
With deep Microsoft 365 integration and a proven ability to stop advanced email threats, Abnormal is ideally positioned to uncover these configuration risks. The new Security Posture Management add-on continuously detects misconfigurations across users, apps, and tenants, giving security teams the visibility and control they need to stay ahead of attackers.
“Thousands of organizations rely on Abnormal to stop email-based attacks like phishing and account compromise. But attackers are also exploiting misconfigurations to bypass phishing defenses,” said Evan Reiser, CEO of Abnormal AI. “Because we already integrate deeply with Microsoft 365 to protect inbound email, we can extend our API-based architecture to detect these hidden risks. Security Posture Management gives security teams continuous visibility into misconfiguration risks across their entire Microsoft 365 environment.”
Key capabilities include:
- Comprehensive visibility: Continuously uncovers risky Microsoft 365 misconfigurations using CIS benchmarks and Abnormal threat intelligence.
- Automated prioritization: Surfaces the most dangerous risks first by factoring in impact, prevalence, and environment.
- Remediation guidance: Provides clear, actionable fixes with no manual audits or scripting.