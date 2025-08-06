Absolute Security upgrades platform with AI assistant and real-time risk response tools

Absolute Security announced new innovations available on the Absolute Resilience Platform. An advanced GenAI assistant enables natural-language queries that instantly answer vital questions about the security and compliance status of endpoint devices.

Enhanced application control helps ensure critical endpoint and network security defenses are present across every device and operating with maximum effectiveness and efficiency. Customizable dashboards deliver enhanced insights that support your organization’s unique IT and security environment. Built on a foundation of AI-powered resilience, these innovative features enable smarter and faster decision making—helping CISOs and security teams to speed remediation for issues negatively impacting endpoint performance, compliance, and security.

“Organizations need to know they can recover quickly when disruption hits—whether it’s a cyberattack, data breach, or a software breakdown,” said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer, Absolute Security. “By expanding our capabilities with generative AI and automation across our product lines, we’re giving CISOs the speed, agility, and clarity needed to know where the problems are, respond faster, reduce risk, and to keep their businesses running.”

Introduced as part of the Absolute Secure Endpoint 10 release, the innovations provide essential security and compliance advantages and benefits:

Gain immediate answers about the security, compliance, and performance status of your environment to accelerate remediation for issues negatively impacting your endpoint fleet. With the Absolute AI Assistant, security teams can use natural language queries to accelerate access to vital information, eliminating manual processes and maximizing efficiency.

Take full control of your security and IT environment with the ability to visualize essential information in ways that align with your unique processes, workflows, and remediation procedures. Security and IT teams using Absolute Customizable Dashboards can gather and consolidate scattered data in a single view, making it easier to spot anomalies, streamline operations, and make confident, data-backed decisions.

Maintain operational resilience for your most important security and risk controls deployed across every endpoint to ensure your organization remains defended and protected against threats, risk, and complexity. With Absolute Required Applications, security teams can ensure that critical business applications, security controls, and management tools are consistently deployed to maximize productivity, security, compliance, and software ROI.