HPE unveils unified cybersecurity portfolio with AI-driven networking and data protection

HPE announced expansion of its cybersecurity, resiliency, and compliance solutions, taking a multi-layered approach to protect enterprises through industry-leading data, network, and system security. HPE is introducing its combined secure networking portfolio, built on HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking, and announcing expansive updates across its portfolio:

HPE advances network security with a new SASE copilot for HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect that provides AI-driven insights on network activity, security gaps and more. HPE Aruba Networking Central NAC also expands zero trust policy enforcement to both HPE Juniper Networking and third-party devices.

HPE extends its leadership in hybrid cloud data security and resiliency with the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 modern data protection solution. The new offering optimizes the X10000—software-defined, scale-out, all-flash object storage for AI—for modern data protection and sets a new standard with the world’s fastest enterprise backup storage.

To simplify system security and disaster recovery, HPE Zerto Software will offer a new integration hub that enables third-party applications to access HPE Zerto data. CrowdStrike is the exclusive integration launch partner further enhancing how enterprises recover from incidents with HPE Zerto.

“With the rise in both the volume and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations need advanced solutions to mitigate risk, defend against attacks and build resiliency, across their entire IT estate,” said David Hughes, SVP & GM, SASE & Security, HPE Networking. “HPE’s security solutions are designed to enable a multi-layered, zero-trust approach to protection, including AI-driven capabilities for continuous validation, anomaly detection, and automated remediation.”

HPE Aruba Networking extends zero trust solutions with new security monitoring and controls

Following the announcement of GreenLake Intelligence with HPE Aruba Networking Central agentic mesh, HPE continues expanding agentic AI across its portfolio with a new SASE copilot for HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect. The new AI-powered assistant analyzes network and security conditions to deliver precise, actionable insights to investigate open ports, identify unpatched systems, pinpoint security gaps, or monitor activity on the network.

The expansion of HPE Aruba Networking Central NAC now enforces security policies for HPE Juniper and third-party vendors with global identity-based, granular controls for users and IoT devices.

Integration of AppEngine with HPE Aruba Networking Central for real-time app classification, enabling risk-based policy enforcement, granular visibility, and centralized control.

Proactive threat defense with WebCC and URL filtering to deliver real-time threat intelligence for HPE unified SASE to block malicious sites, bad IPs, and risky content.

HPE accelerates enterprise data protection and resilience with breakthrough performance

HPE is strengthening enterprise data resiliency against cyber threats with the general availability of the new HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 data protection solution. By increasing computing resources and optimizing for backup software performance, HPE extends its AI-ready X10000 object storage into a data protection solution that delivers ultra-fast backup and restore. The scalable all-flash solution is purpose-designed to enable ultra-low recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) in industries like healthcare, finance, media, and IT services—where recovering data in minutes, not days, is critical to compliance, privacy, and business continuity.

The scale-out disaggregated storage architecture provides enterprises with the flexibility to increase capacity, performance, or both as data backup volumes increase.

HPE achieves up to 1.2 petabyte per hour data backup speeds—nearly twice as fast as its closest competitors.

HPE StoreOnce Catalyst Software optimizes storage efficiency with up to 60:1 data reduction and works in tandem with a customer’s preferred enterprise data protection software provider. Commvault Cloud, Cohesity NetBackup, and Veeam Data Platform, with an upcoming release, are the first data protection partners validated for the X10000 solution.

HPE Zerto Software strengthens cyber resiliency with new integration hub

HPE Zerto Software is introducing a new integration hub for third-party cybersecurity solutions, with CrowdStrike as the exclusive launch partner. The integration hub can connect HPE Zerto with everything from cybersecurity software to enterprise networking—including upcoming support for HPE Networking devices— to generate insights, automate workflows and simplify data protection and disaster recovery.

The integration between CrowdStrike and HPE Zerto delivers a powerful combination of industry-leading threat detection and cyber recovery—enabling organizations to minimize the impact of ransomware and other advanced threats. With the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, security teams can detect malicious activity targeting critical workloads in real time. When a threat is identified, the Falcon platform enables HPE Zerto to restore applications and virtual machines to clean recovery points from just seconds before the attack. The new integration also accelerates recovery within the HPE Cyber Resilience Vault, which combines HPE Zerto, HPE Alletra Storage MP, HPE ProLiant, and HPE Aruba to deliver a fully air-gapped, zero-trust environment for ransomware protection and recovery.

“Our partnership with HPE reflects CrowdStrike’s commitment to delivering integrated, outcome-driven solutions that keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “By combining the power of the AI-native Falcon platform with HPE Zerto’s recovery capabilities, we’re enabling organizations to stop breaches, minimize downtime, and maintain business continuity—even in the face of ransomware and other disruptive threats.”

The CrowdStrike and Zerto integrations build upon the ongoing strategic partnership between HPE and CrowdStrike, which also includes GreenLake, HPE OpsRamp Software, and HPE Aruba Networking solutions.

Additionally, HPE is validating and certifying HPE Zerto for the latest guidelines and requirements from United States governmental agencies, specifically CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guides) and FIPS (Federal Information Process Standards).

To advance system security at the storage infrastructure layer, HPE also created a new cybersecurity Center of Excellence focused on detecting and validating storage systems against ransomware and emerging cyber threats. HPE has validated the HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000’s built-in ransomware and threat detection against the top 25 ransomware strains.