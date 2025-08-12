Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 12, 2025

Cloud Platforms Engineering Manager

Mozn | UAE | Remote

As a Cloud Platforms Engineering Manager, you will lead the design, implementation, and lifecycle management of scalable, secure, and highly available cloud infrastructure. Embed security best practices across infrastructure, ensuring compliance with internal policies and industry standards. Oversee IAM, network segmentation, and infrastructure hardening to protect critical assets and environments.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Genomics | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement technical security architecture across IT systems, cloud platforms, and customer-facing services Lead advanced security operations including penetration testing, forensic analysis, threat hunting, and incident response Drive security automation initiatives and integrate DevSecOps best practices into company’s CI/CD pipelines.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Autoliv | France | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be responsible for authoring, collaborating, and reviewing the execution of activities necessary to achieve compliance with product-related Functional Safety and Cybersecurity Goals.

Cybersecurity Senior Engineer

UniCredit | Italy | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Senior Engineer, you will scout and evaluate emerging cybersecurity technologies, focusing on innovation and market trends. You will draft and review RFIs and RFPs, manage POCs/POVs to select optimal solutions, and lead the technical setup and initiation of implementation projects in collaboration with a Project Manager.

Cyber Identity – Data Protection and Encryption Senior Consultant

Deloitte | USA | Hybrid

As a Cyber Identity – Data Protection and Encryption Senior Consultant, you will assist clients to manage the deployment and lifecycle of PKI systems, ensuring robust and scalable certificate management processes. Monitor and maintain the health of certificate infrastructures to prevent downtime and security breaches.

Cyber Strategy GRC Senior Manager

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site

As a Cyber Strategy GRC Senior Manager, you will lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines. Oversee the cybersecurity risk management program, including risk assessment, risk treatment, and risk monitoring activities. Ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and standards such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. Conduct risk assessments of third parties to identify potential risks associated with their products, services, or business relationships.

Detection Engineering Lead

AXA Group Operations | France | Hybrid

As a Detection Engineering Lead, you will lead the creation, refinement and delivery of detection strategies that address both current and emerging threats across the global organization. Design, implement, and optimize detection use cases, rules, and algorithms within SIEM, EDR, and other detection platforms. Lead efforts to automate detection processes and integrate advanced detection techniques using SOAR platforms.

Director, Identity Lifecycle Management

Scotiabank | Canada | On-site

As a Director, Identity Lifecycle Management, you will monitor and enforce SLAs to ensure timely response and resolution of requests and incidents. You will partner with GIAM and Cybersecurity teams to align ILM operations with security goals and risk mitigation. Additionally, you will drive automation and continuous improvement to reduce operational overhead and enhance the user experience.

Head of Cyber Operations

The Star Entertainment Group | Australia | Hybrid

As a Head of Cyber Operations, you will design and maintain the incident response framework, including processes and plans that align with business needs and regulatory obligations. Oversee analysis and investigation of security events including antivirus, IPS, firewall alerts, DLP incidents, proxy logs, and threat intelligence feeds. Drive continuous improvement of SOC tooling and automation, including SIEM, EDR, and related platforms.

Junior Cybersecurity Auditor

White Hat | Israel | On-site

As a Junior Cybersecurity Auditor, you will conduct penetration tests on web applications and perform infrastructure and Active Directory assessments simulating real-world attacks. You will also collaborate with the team to deliver clear technical findings and actionable remediation advice.

Junior Cybersecurity Engineer

ZTE Corporation | Germany | On-site

As a Junior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will conduct security assessments of communication and IoT products, including vulnerability scans, penetration tests, and risk evaluations. You will help prepare security testing reports and documentation for stakeholders, and learn laboratory security testing processes, methodologies, and standards under senior guidance.

Lead – Information Security Risk & Assurance

Chalhoub Group | UAE | On-site

As a Lead – Information Security Risk & Assurance, you will be responsible for establishing and leading Chalhoub Group’s enterprise-wide security risk and assurance capabilities. This role drives the development of risk frameworks, control assurance, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS compliance, and IAM governance, while serving as a strategic advisor to executive leadership.

Manufacturing Cybersecurity Lead

Bridgestone | Italy | Hybrid

As a Manufacturing Cybersecurity Lead, you will be responsible for safeguarding the organization’s OT environments, including ICS, SCADA, PLCs, and other industrial systems, from cyber threats. You will lead a team of cybersecurity specialists to design and implement processes, policies, and solutions based on industry-leading practices, supporting the secure deployment of industrial control systems and applications across manufacturing plants.

Principal Information Security Specialist

NVISO Security | Germany | Hybrid

As a Principal Information Security Specialist, you will lead IT or security teams in implementing strategic programs, develop and refine governance, policies, and processes, design security architectures, define strategies based on risk and threat assessments, ensure compliance, and create action plans with stakeholders.

Security Engineer, Applications

Foundation Medicine | USA | Remote

As a Security Engineer, Applications, you will implement and maintain in-house security tools to support zero-trust and defense-in-depth architectures. You will evaluate custom software for vulnerabilities and recommend countermeasures. Additionally, you will conduct penetration testing, static and dynamic analysis, and fuzzing to identify and address security flaws.

Security Gen AI Researcher

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid

As a Security Gen AI Researcher, you will simulate advanced attacks on generative AI models and their environments to find vulnerabilities. You will assess the security of AI systems, identify weaknesses and threats, and conduct risk analysis to prioritize mitigation efforts.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Bread Financial | India | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will responsible for designing, coding/configuring, and administering Cyber Security systems. Develop KPIs and mature reporting structures through data analysis using Excel, database queries, etc. Create actionable metrics and produce tailored presentations using Microsoft PowerPoint, Visio, or similar tools.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Arc Infrastructure | Australia | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will take ownership of establishing and maintaining security policies, procedures, and operational standards to protect both IT and OT assets. You will be responsible for the design, implementation, and administration of security tools and processes, as well as managing cyber risks across various projects.

Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Bupa | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will lead threat-driven cybersecurity efforts, coordinate tactical and strategic actions, and work with leadership to maintain a proactive defense. You’ll also ensure all technology and services meet Threat Management standards.

Senior Engineer, Maritime Cybersecurity

Royal Caribbean Group | USA | On-site

As a Senior Engineer, Maritime Cybersecurity, you will develop technical standards, architectural/engineering diagrams, and procedures for shipboard and newbuild I.T. and marine operations units regarding how to securely configure and implement IT, ET and OT technology. Define and track assigned remediation tasks to ensure that shipboard IT, ET and OT vulnerabilities and defects are mitigated in a timely manner to reduce risk to systems and information.

Senior Product Security Engineer

CoStar Group | USA | On-site

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will enforce cloud security posture (AWS, GCP, Azure), secure Kubernetes runtime, manage federated IAM at scale. Enable incident response teams to hunt for threats, build run-time monitoring on cloud-native workloads, incident response escalation paths.

Shift Lead Security Operations

Arctic Wolf | Ireland | On-site

As a Shift Lead Security Operations, you will oversee daily escalations, manage shift handovers, and coordinate the shift teams handling inbound and outbound triage. You will serve as the escalation point for tactical issues, including customer concerns and internal communications. Additionally, you will develop and use metrics to improve shift efficiency, team cohesion, and compliance with service level objectives (SLOs).

Specialist Information Security

Independent Electricity System Operator | Canada | Hybrid

As a Specialist Information Security, you will support the IAM roadmap and governance, advise stakeholders, run phishing simulations and training, and track security metrics to identify trends and improvements.