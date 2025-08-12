Prove Unified Authentication simplifies identity verification

Prove launched Unified Authentication, an authentication solution that passively and persistently recognizes customers, no matter where they appear or how often their devices or credentials change.

This launch reflects a critical market shift: identity is no longer just a tool for fraud prevention or compliance – it’s a core enabler of digital commerce. Businesses must seamlessly recognize and authenticate customers across mobile apps, desktops, laptops, call centers, kiosks, and third-party platforms. But as companies move away from SMS OTPs and other legacy tools, they face new challenges.

While device fingerprinting, behavioral biometrics, and passkeys each add value, none single handedly solve the challenge of reliably identifying returning users throughout their lifecycle. Device fingerprints are probabilistic, biometrics can drift, and while passkeys sync for convenience, they no longer prove possession of a specific device on their own. As a result, many organizations revert to outdated methods that compromise both security and experience.

Prove’s Unified Authentication solution solves these challenges by harnessing the strengths of these technologies – and addressing their limitations – through a layered, orchestrated approach. At its core is the Prove KeySM, a next-generation cryptographic key that is persistently bound to a user’s identity and secured directly on the device.

Paired with real-time signal intelligence and advanced key management, the Prove Key delivers continuous, cross-channel authentication that endures through every lifecycle event.

Key capabilities:

Compliant MFA: Combines device fingerprinting, behavioral biometrics, and passkeys while addressing their limitations, delivering passive MFA with two strong factors and dynamic linking to support PSD2 and PSD3 compliance.

Combines device fingerprinting, behavioral biometrics, and passkeys while addressing their limitations, delivering passive MFA with two strong factors and dynamic linking to support PSD2 and PSD3 compliance. Passive key management: A passive, identity-bound cryptographic credential that enables seamless reauthentication without re-enrollment, even when new keys are issued after device changes or number updates.

A passive, identity-bound cryptographic credential that enables seamless reauthentication without re-enrollment, even when new keys are issued after device changes or number updates. Omnichannel coverage: Operates across apps, browsers, desktops, kiosks, call centers, and third-party platforms to support portable “passport-like” digital experiences.

Operates across apps, browsers, desktops, kiosks, call centers, and third-party platforms to support portable “passport-like” digital experiences. Resilient to change: Maintains identity persistence through lifecycle events like device upgrades, SIM swaps, carrier ports, and phone number changes.

Maintains identity persistence through lifecycle events like device upgrades, SIM swaps, carrier ports, and phone number changes. Real-time risk defense: Provides real-time protection against synthetic identities, stolen credentials, scams, mules, and social engineering.

The result: less fraud, reduced costs, reduced abandonment, and measurable ROI through improved customer experience and long-term loyalty.

“Key-centric authentication is a valuable tool for fraud prevention,” said John Snyder, Senior Manager, Product at BetMGM. “It’s a great way to scale up fraud control without sacrificing user experience, making things easy for good users and hard for bad ones.”

“At Prove, we’ve always believed identity is the gateway to a new generation of digital experiences,” said Rich Rezek, Head of Platform and Solution Strategy at Prove. “With Unified Authentication, we’re bringing that vision to life – synchronizing identity and authentication in a more sophisticated way than ever before to eliminate friction, build trust, and protect every step of the customer journey, from onboarding to recovery and beyond.”

Unified Authentication is now available in over 190 countries, delivering persistent recognition across onboarding, servicing, authentication, and payments.