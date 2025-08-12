Rubrik Agent Rewind enables organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI

Rubrik launched Agent Rewind, following the close of Rubrik’s acquisition of Predibase. Agent Rewind, powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, will enable organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI by providing visibility into agents’ actions and enabling enterprises to rewind those changes to applications and data.

“As companies consider investing in AI, they often don’t take into account the mistakes that AI agents can and will make,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC. “Agentic AI introduces the concept of ‘non-human error,’ and as with its human counterpart, organizations should explore solutions that allow them to correct potentially catastrophic mistakes made by agentic AI.”

“As AI agents gain autonomy and optimize for outcomes, unintended errors can lead to business downtime,” said Anneka Gupta, CPO at Rubrik. “Agent Rewind integrates Predibase’s advanced AI infrastructure with Rubrik’s recovery capabilities to enable enterprises to embrace agentic AI confidently. Today’s organizations will now have a clear process to trace, audit, and safely rewind undesired AI actions.”

AI agents possess significant potential, yet, like humans, they are prone to mistakes that result in unintended business disruption. Recent incidents of AI agent errors highlight a spectrum of situations ranging from technical malfunctions and legal issues to even the deletion of entire production databases.

A recent study found that AI agents are frequently becoming disoriented, choosing incorrect shortcuts, and struggling to complete even simple multi-step tasks, revealing critical flaws that undermine their reliability and effectiveness.

Agent Rewind makes previously opaque AI actions visible, auditable, and reversible, creating an audit trail and immutable snapshots that facilitate safe rollback. Current observability tools only show what happened, but not why or how to reverse high-risk actions.

“Agent Rewind will close the loop on what happened, why it happened, and how to undo it,” said Chad Pallett, CISO at BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development. “When using AI, there is a need for observability and secure rollback. Rubrik and Predibase will provide not just data safety and model speed, but also AI recoverability. In a market craving true observability and remediation, Agent Rewind is the answer I’ve been waiting for.”

When AI goes awry, Agent Rewind offers: