As AI grows smarter, your identity security must too

AI is no longer on the horizon, it’s already transforming how organizations operate. In just a few years, we’ve gone from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide adoption. According to a recent SailPoint survey, 82% of companies are running AI agents today, often across multiple business functions. These agents aren’t just passive tools; they’re autonomous systems that act, decide, and adapt at remarkable speed and scale. These systems now handle responsibilities once reserved for skilled human oversight, delivering efficiency and innovation at a pace we’ve never seen before.

But with that power comes new complexity. Nearly 9 out of 10 companies say their AI agents have already taken unintended actions—from accessing sensitive systems to sharing data without authorization. These AI agents can operate independently and learn, adapt, and interact in ways that are hard to predict. Without strong governance, they can introduce serious vulnerabilities into even the most secure environments.

At SailPoint, we believe securing AI agents starts with securing identity. It’s no longer just about “who” can access what. It’s about “what” is acting inside your environment, “how” it’s doing so, and “why.” Proper governance means tracking every AI agent’s access to sensitive data, assigning clear ownership, and enforcing approval workflows before granting or expanding access. Yet only 44% of organizations have formal governance policies for AI agents, and just 52% can track the data these agents touch or share. That’s a governance gap where significant risk can slip through.

That’s the type of challenge SailPoint was built to address. Our Identity Security Cloud governs every identity—human or non-human—at enterprise scale. Harbor Pilot, our embedded AI-powered identity security agent, extends that governance with intelligence: recommending access decisions, flagging anomalies, automating repetitive tasks, and learning from context to improve over time. Unlike broad-purpose AI agents, Harbor Pilot is purpose-built to strengthen identity security from within.

Delivering this level of security globally takes reach and reliability, and that’s where our alliance with AWS becomes so important, underpinned by our long-standing strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) that has resulted in many co-built solutions. Our partnership and roadmap are rooted in a shared vision: enable enterprises to innovate faster while maintaining security and compliance at scale. Together, we’ve expanded our cloud footprint to serve customers wherever they operate, including new AWS-based SailPoint SaaS instances in Dubai, across APAC, and most recently in Brazil to meet regional data residency requirements. In the U.S. public sector, our FedRAMP-authorized solutions run on AWS to provide secure, compliant identity governance for government agencies.

In the AI space, our collaboration extends even deeper. We leverage AWS services like Amazon Bedrock—using Anthropic’s Claude to automatically generate SaaS connector code—to speed integrations while maintaining governance at the core. And with SailPoint Identity Security Cloud and Harbor Pilot now available in the AWS AI Marketplace, enterprises can embed intelligent identity governance directly into the same environment where much of their AI innovation already lives. This integration means customers can move faster without sacrificing control, tapping into the scale, resilience, and security of AWS while deploying SailPoint’s identity-first approach.

The stakes are high. Twenty-three percent of organizations have experienced exposed credentials from AI agents, and 60% have had agents access privileged data—often without oversight. Yet, 98% plan to expand AI agent deployments in the next year. Without the right identity security in place, they’ll be scaling not just innovation, but also risk.

The smarter AI gets, the more human its risks become. At SailPoint, we’re helping organizations govern these new identities from the ground up—with the precision, speed, and trust they need to move forward with confidence. If your organization is embracing AI, now is the time to make identity security part of that journey. You can explore SailPoint Identity Security Cloud and Harbor Pilot in the AWS AI Marketplace to see firsthand how intelligent identity governance can integrate seamlessly into your existing AWS environment.

The future of AI is already here. The question is whether your identity security is ready to keep up.