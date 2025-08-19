Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 19, 2025

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

DOT Security | USA | On-site

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will lead the investigation of real-time alerts from SIEM platforms and other security tools, ensuring timely identification of potential threats. You will also perform in-depth forensic analysis of firewall logs, IDS/IPS alerts, and packet captures to validate or dismiss security events

Principal Security Engineer

Punt | Canada | On-site

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will be responsible for implementing, auditing, and monitoring security measures across infrastructure, code, data, and people.

Head of Risk and Compliance

Norton Finance | UK | Remote

As Head of Risk and Compliance, you will shape, design and deliver risk and compliance strategies that aligns with company goals- and translate this into actionable plans. Act as a senior ambassador for ethical conduct, FCA conduct rules, and the company’s core values.

Staff Incident & Escalation Manager

SentinelOne | India | Remote

As a Staff Incident & Escalation Manager, you will serve as the primary incident commander for high-severity incidents across the production environment. You will also coordinate real-time troubleshooting efforts across globally distributed engineering and operations teams.

Senior Identity & Security Engineer

TWG Global | USA | On-site

As a Senior Identity & Security Engineer, you will build and maintain granular RBAC and ABAC policies to enforce least-privilege access and enable Shift Left identity security practices. This role requires expertise with Okta, modern identity frameworks, and cloud security architecture, plus the ability to partner directly with customers and internal stakeholders.

Head of Cyber Security

Gargash Group | UAE | On-site

As Head of Cyber Security, you will oversee the design, implementation, and management of security tools and controls including firewalls, SIEM, EDR, IAM, and DLP solutions. Regularly perform vulnerability assessments, conduct penetration tests, and carry out risk evaluations to identify and reduce potential threats.

Security Researcher

Noma Security | Israel | On-site

As a Security Researcher, you will uncover threats in AI and application technologies. You’ll work with engineers and security professionals to identify vulnerabilities, simulate real-world attack scenarios, and build impactful proof-of-concepts that demonstrate risk and defensive value.

Cloud Security Engineer, IT

MyEyeDr. | USA | Remote

As an IT Security Cloud Engineer, you will develop and maintain secure, resilient cloud processes in tandem with architects and system engineers. Actively monitor, assess and recommend tactical and strategic initiatives based on new and emerging threats posing risk to cloud computing environments.

Security Analyst

B. Braun Group | Spain | On-site

As a Security Analyst, you will contribute to protecting the organization’s digital assets. Your duties will cover multiple areas of cybersecurity, such as identifying threats, responding to incidents, and managing vulnerabilities. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to strengthen our security posture and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Sr Networking Solutions Architect

NTT DATA | USA | Remote

As a Sr Networking Solutions Architect, you will be responsible to contribute to the development of complex solution architectures in specific business, infrastructure or functional areas. Maintain solutions and technical certifications with the core partners including (Cisco, HPE/Aruba, Juniper and Palo Alto Networks).

Security Engineer

Tecan | Germany | On-site

As a Security Engineer, you will support the Product and Cloud Security team in shaping the security strategy for highly regulated IVDR devices and Azure-hosted cloud solutions, working closely with global cross-functional teams, including developers, architects, and compliance stakeholders.

Senior GRC Analyst

Tines | USA | Remote

As a Senior GRC Analyst, you will conduct thorough risk analyses for systems, processes, and third-party applications, implementing appropriate controls to mitigate identified risks. Review, update, and develop security policies and procedures aligned with regulatory requirements and industry best practices

Security GRC Specialist

Aviso | Canada | Remote

As a Security GRC Specialist, you will manage cybersecurity and technology risks, ensure policy and regulatory compliance, support audits and reporting, oversee third-party risk, and optimize governance processes using GRC tools.

Senior Manager Security Risk Specialist

Lloyds Banking Group | UK | On-site

As a Senior Manager Security Risk Specialist, you will need to have detailed knowledge of the key security risks facing a financial services group, with a proven ability to assess and manage security risk and threats (e.g. using ISMS, MITRE ATT&CK, PASTA/STRIDE/DREAD frameworks and methodologies), set policy and manage compliance, design controls, provide assurance oversight and challenge, and offer advice balancing risk and reward.

SOC Analyst

Kroll | India | Remote

As a SOC Analyst, you will review, investigate, and resolve security tickets raised through the client’s monitoring systems and service desk workflows. You will prioritise and categorise alerts based on severity, impact, and relevance to the client’s threat landscape.

Cloud Cyber Security – Senior Consultant

EY | Australia | Remote

As a Cloud Cyber Security – Senior Consultant, you will lead cyber assessments, engage in technical discussions, develop and implement cloud security solutions, and apply comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks. Engage with internal and client stakeholders to gather business requirements, ensuring alignment and understanding of cybersecurity needs.

IT and Security Specialist

SSV Labs | Israel | On-site

As an IT and Security Specialist, you will manage and maintain the company’s IT infrastructure, including Mac and Windows workstations, servers, and networking equipment. You will also educate staff on data security policies and procedures, with an emphasis on security.

Principal Cybersecurity Architect

ECU Health | USA | Remote

As a Principal Cybersecurity Architect, you are expected to lead architectural reviews, threat modeling sessions, and solution design workshops across a wide range of security domains including identity and access management, network security, data protection, application security, and detection/response.

Penetration Tester

Hackerbase | Italy | Remote

As a Penetration Tester, your responsibilities will be to conduct penetration tests on the platform’s applications, systems, and networks to identify and resolve security vulnerabilities. You will provide constructive feedback to the development team on the vulnerabilities identified, suggest possible improvements, and offer mitigation advice.

(Senior) Cyber Security Specialist

Immatics | Germany | Remote

As a (Senior) Cyber Security Specialist, you will respond to and manage incoming security tickets, ensuring timely resolution or escalation as needed. You will also help configure and maintain security policies and settings across systems and applications.

Information Security Manager (CISO)

bunq | Netherlands | Remote

As an Information Security Manager (CISO), you will oversee secure system and application design within SecOps, ensuring they remain resilient to emerging threats and compliant with relevant standards. You will also manage ongoing security assurance through audits, penetration tests, configuration reviews, and coordination with IT Risk, Compliance, and the management board.

Senior Security Penetration Tester

BAE Systems | Malaysia | Remote

As a Senior Security Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing assessments across a wide range of sectors and produce comprehensive written reports to meet high industry standards. Beyond the testing itself, you will be involved in client pre-engagement processes, contributing to scoping tasks and drafting proposals.

Information Security Manager

City of Berkeley | USA | On-site

As a Information Security Manager, you will be responsible for the comprehensive security of the City’s digital assets and the strategic management of its entire IT infrastructure (including computer systems, networks, and data security measures). This role includes developing and implementing security policies while overseeing the design, deployment, and maintenance of all on-premise and cloud-based systems.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Network Security Monitoring

Visa | India | Remote

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Network Security Monitoring, you will design, troubleshoot, and deploy detection capabilities for security threats across a wide array of network security tools. You will also write backend code to support internal detection capabilities and data integrations.