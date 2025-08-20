LastPass now supports passkeys

LastPass announced passkey support, giving users and businesses a simpler, more secure way to log in across a variety of devices, browsers, and operating systems.

Starting now, passkeys can be created, stored, and managed directly in the LastPass vault, alongside passwords, making secure access easier than ever.

This release marks a major step in LastPass’s Secure Access Experiences strategy, designed to help users and businesses move beyond password fatigue, phishing risks, and ecosystem lock-in.

“Passkeys are changing how people log in, using a much more secure method,” said Don MacLennan, CPO at LastPass. “We’ve built support to store passkeys across platforms and without friction. It’s a smarter, simpler way to stay secure.”

Why passkeys, why now?

The shift to passkeys is well underway. Major platforms support them, and IT leaders are eager to adopt them: 92% say passkeys will improve their security posture. LastPass helps achieve this with:

One vault for all credentials: Passwords and passkeys managed together

Cross-platform access: Passkeys sync across devices, browsers, and operating systems

Stronger security: Passwords and passkeys stay encrypted in the vault, not on third-party servers

Built for Scale, Designed for Simplicity

Passkeys are cryptographic key pairs that replace passwords. They’re designed to be immune to phishing, can’t be reused, and only the public key is stored with the website or app, while the private key stays encrypted within the user’s LastPass vault. This helps make users’ logins resistant to server-side breaches and credential theft.

Users can manage passkeys just like their passwords, using the LastPass browser extension or mobile app. IT teams can benefit from easier user adoption, reduced helpdesk workload, and faster, better security hygiene across the organization.

Continuing the LastPass commitment to secure access

LastPass was the first password manager to achieve FIDO2 certification for its server infrastructure. Passkey support builds on that foundation, joining other recent LastPass innovations like SaaS Monitoring and SaaS Protect to help consumers and businesses secure every login, everywhere.