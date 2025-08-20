LudusHound: Open-source tool brings BloodHound data to life

LudusHound is an open-source tool that takes BloodHound data and uses it to set up a working Ludus Range for safe testing. It creates a copy of an Active Directory environment using previously gathered BloodHound data.

Red teams can use this lab to map attack paths and test ways to exploit misconfigurations before trying them on real systems.

Blue teams can use it to practice defense strategies and strengthen AD security, testing configuration changes in a realistic setting.

The requirements are Ludus, network access to BloodHound CE, and Go.

“LudusHound brings two fantastic tools together in a way that has not been done before. Ludus is a fantastic lab automation framework that many consultants use for testing. BloodHound is a tool that I use on every offensive Active Directory engagement to identify Attack Paths and misconfigurations that allow me to take over entire computer networks. LudusHound combines both of these tools into creating an Active Directory environment with the same configuration settings and Attack Paths stored in BloodHound. This allows professionals to have an accurate lab environment for testing before running attacks in the live corporate environment,” Beyviel David, author of LudusHound, told Help Net Security.

Future plans and download

“For future versions, I would like to integrate some sort of Service Control Configuration Manager (SCCM) or Active Directory Certificate Services (ADCS) features because this is common in corporate environments,” David explained.

LudusHound is available for free on GitHub.

