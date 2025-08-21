Product showcase: iStorage datAshur PRO+C encrypted USB flash drive

The iStorage datAshur PRO+C is a USB-C flash drive featuring AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption. Available in capacities from 32 GB to 512 GB, the drive holds FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification and operates without the need for software, making it compatible with any operating system or host.

The datAshur PRO+C has a rechargeable battery that allows you to enter a PIN on the built-in keypad before connecting it to a USB port. As the battery is not fully charged out of the box, it is recommended to charge it for 30–60 minutes via a powered USB port before first use.

I had the opportunity to test the 512 GB datAshur PRO+C to see how it performs in everyday use.

Design and build

The datAshur PRO+C features aluminium sleeve that is dust- and water-resistant to an IP68 rating, as well as crush-resistant, protecting the drive from physical damage while keeping your data secure. The keypad has a polymer coating and wear-resistant alphanumeric keys, and all critical components are sealed under a layer of epoxy resin.

First time use

The drive does not come with a preset PIN. The Admin PIN is particularly useful for corporate deployment, allowing recovery of data and resetting a User PIN if forgotten, retrieving data when an employee leaves, enforcing admin-defined policies, and overriding all user settings.

When plugged into a device without entering any PIN, the drive will not mount, ensuring that your data remains secure.

The PIN must meet specific security requirements to protect of your data. It must be 8–15 digits long and cannot consist solely of repetitive or consecutive numbers, such as 3-3-3-3-3-3-3-3 or 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8.

One feature I find particularly useful is being able to type the PIN before plugging the drive into the device, which reduces the risk of damaging the port. After unlocking and connecting the drive to a USB port, no further input can be entered via the keypad. You can also check which PIN has been set up: User, Admin, or both.

Advanced security features

Read only: The datAshur PRO+C can be set as a read-only (write-protected) device by either the Admin or the User, but the Admin can override the User’s read/write settings in Admin mode.

Brute force: The drive is designed to guard against all types of brute-force attacks. Entering the User PIN incorrectly 10 times deletes the PIN, but your data remains accessible with the Admin PIN. Entering the Admin PIN incorrectly 10 times will permanently erase the PIN, encryption key, and all data, resetting the device to factory defaults.

Timeout lock: To prevent unauthorized access if the datAshur PRO+C is left connected and unattended, it can be set to automatically lock after a specified period of time.

Final thoughts

If you need a secure and reliable flash drive, the iStorage datAshur PRO+C is a solid option. With hardware encryption, User and Admin PIN support, read-only mode, and brute-force protection, it helps keep your data safe for both personal and corporate use.