Qwiet AI empowers developers in shipping secure software faster

Qwiet AI has unveiled updates to its application security platform. These updates, which include expanded integrations across Azure DevOps, Azure Boards, and GitHub, and the introduction of new AI-powered AutoFix capabilities and an enhanced user experience, are set to revolutionize how development and security teams release secure applications.

By empowering teams to release secure applications at the speed of innovation without disrupting developer workflows, these updates promise a more comfortable and user-friendly experience.

The latest release from Qwiet AI is a testament to its developer-first approach, as it integrates security into the tools engineers already use. The AutoFix Pull Request integration in Azure DevOps, the production-ready integration in Azure Boards, and the new GitHub app featuring agentic AI capabilities have all been meticulously developed and tested to ensure their reliability and effectiveness.

With the addition of support for SARIF analyses for non-CPG projects and advanced AST-based policy support for Swift, the AutoFix now offers broader protection across more languages and environments, promising a more secure and efficient development process.

“Qwiet AI’s latest updates push security even closer to where developers work, combining deeper integration, faster automated fixes, and richer insights so teams can ship secure software at the speed of innovation,” said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI.

Beyond new integrations, the platform has been refined to enhance usability and provide deeper insights. Updates include enhanced webhook notifications, automated data export processes, expanded secrets configuration, minor UI/UX enhancements, and a beta of new observability graphs and reports around vulnerability trend analysis. These improvements give AppSec, DevOps, and IT leaders the visibility and control they need to prioritize issues, demonstrate measurable progress, and respond quickly to emerging risks.

These enhancements come at a crucial time when organizations grapple with the pressure to secure software amidst rapid release cycles, fragmented security tools, and escalating compliance demands. Industry research underscores these challenges: 74% of organizations navigate multi-vendor security ecosystems, and 70% juggle more than ten separate tools. The prevalence of delayed patching, a key driver of breaches with up to 80% traced back to unpatched vulnerabilities, further underscores the need for a solution like Qwiet AI. Qwiet AI is helping its customers overcome these hurdles by consolidating workflows and accelerating remediation.

With these updates now available, Qwiet AI continues to deliver on its mission to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. It enables organizations in fintech, retail, SaaS, healthcare, manufacturing, and e-commerce to reduce risk while maintaining speed and agility, demonstrating Qwiet AI’s commitment to customer success.