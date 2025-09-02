Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 2, 2025

CISO

Shift Technology | France | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and execute a comprehensive enterprise information security strategy aligned with company goals and risk tolerance. Lead incident response efforts and continuously improve detection, response, and recovery capabilities. Conduct risk assessments and implement appropriate mitigation strategies.

CISO

Demandbase | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will establish governance and technical controls to ensure safe AI adoption, protect model inputs and outputs, and maintain compliance with evolving AI-related regulations and frameworks. Partner with engineering and DevOps to embed security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure. Ensure secure-by-design practices for all cloud-native and customer-facing products.

CISO CIB Market Operations

HSBC | India | On-site – View job details

The CISO – CIB Market Operations assists with definition of the global Cybersecurity strategy and ensures its execution through GBGI- and Globally-led programmes that provide adequate, embedded, and effective protection of the firm’s information and technology assets.

Cyber Security Analyst

AIG | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will leverage aggregated cyber threat intelligence, log, network flow, and anomaly data for analysis, research and the identification of potential compromise within AIG’s infrastructure or applications. Perform root cause analysis to identify gaps and provide technical and procedural recommendations that will reduce AIG’s exposure to cyber-risks.

Cyber Security Engineer

Woh Hup | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform threat analysis, incident response, and post-incident reviews to minimize impact and improve defenses. Regularly assess and enhance cybersecurity posture through vulnerability assessments and risk analysis.

Cyber Security Engineer II

FableticsOS | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer II, you will monitor and analyze cybersecurity alerts and events from SIEM, EDR, and other tools to detect and respond to threats. Assist in vulnerability assessments, patching cycles, and remediation tracking. Conduct root cause analysis and document forensic investigation findings.

Cyber Security Intern

Upwind Security | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Intern, you will be responsible for assisting in monitoring and analyzing security events, conducting vulnerability assessments, and supporting incident response activities. Additional tasks include researching emerging threats, assisting in the implementation of security policies, and participating in security awareness programs.

Cyber Security Lead

Adani Airport Holdings | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will develop risk mitigation strategies and ensure timely resolution. Develop security policies/processes as per industry standards and regulatory guidelines. (e.g., ISO 27001, BCAS, Data Privacy regulations, etc.). Assist forensic investigations in case of security breaches affecting IT/OT infrastructure

Cyber Security Manager

Northern Sydney Local Health District | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will provide overall management, leadership, development and application of governance, and continuous improvement of cyber security frameworks, policies, and controls to protect critical LHD digital systems, infrastructure and data in line with the NSW Digital Information Security Policy.

Cybersecurity and Vulnerability Management Specialist

World Food Programme | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity and Vulnerability Management Specialist, you will design and coordinate adversarial validation activities such as penetration tests, threat exposure assessments, and red/purple team exercises to identify detection gaps, exploitable weak points and assess their risk impact in real-world scenarios.

Defence Digital Cyber Security Assistant Head

Unisys | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Defence Digital Cyber Security Assistant Head, you will lead a team providing timely, impartial and consistent assurance, assessment and advisory services across Defence. You’ll advise on escalation of complex risk decisions, explain cyber security policy, governance and technology to non-experts and lead a diverse team of skilled cyber security professionals.

Head of Compliance & Risk

Kraken | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Compliance & Risk, you will develop, maintain, and continuously improve the Compliance Management System aligned with VARA regulations and global best practices (FATF, AMLD5, etc.). Lead the creation and execution of Business Continuity Plans and Incident Response strategies.

Information Security Officer

Worldline | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will lead and/or support multiple security processes including ISMS governance, risk assessments, and control frameworks, ensuring alignment with business requirements and regulations. Establish and maintain security dashboards and KPIs/KRIs, coordinating with stakeholders for data gathering and analysis.

IT Security Engineer

Cisco | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will Develop and Migrate and maintain identity governance frameworks to ensure user access is stays in sync with regulatory requirements and company policies. Implement and handle IAM systems, including provisioning, deprovisioning, and access reviews. Resolve issues raised by users of the platform within SLAs using standard operating procedures following ITIL framework.

IT/OT SOC Manager

Accenture | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an IT/OT SOC Manager, you will oversee SOC operational processes, including alert triage, escalation, incident handling, and post-incident reviews. Lead integration of data sources from ICS, SCADA, DCS, PLCs, HMIs, and enterprise IT infrastructure into SIEM/SOAR platforms. Monitor evolving threats, vulnerabilities, and attack vectors targeting both IT and OT systems.

Manager Cyber Security

Kia Europe | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Manager Cyber Security, you will manage the IT security across all Kia Europe departments, National Sales Companies and subsidiaries e.g. Kia Connect. Define, implement and continuously improve IT security training plans for all European users and subsequently conduct regular phishing tests as required. Audit IT security policies and controls including 3rd parties e.g. Hyundai Autoever Europe.

Manager Information Security, Risk & Compliance

AND-E | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Manager Information Security, Risk & Compliance, you will design, implement, and continuously improve ISMS in line with international standards (e.g., ISO/IEC 27001), including preparation for audits and certifications.

Conduct risk assessments, vulnerability analyses, and threat modeling to strengthen cybersecurity posture. Align IT operations with regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIST, and COBIT, while ensuring adherence to internal policies.

Network Security Engineer

Capital.com | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design, develop, implement and maintain solutions to protect and monitor the network from threats (firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPN, NAC, etc). Analyze network traffic to identify anomalies and threats. Audit and review network security systems/tools configurations to ensure compliance with security standards.

Penetration Tester

Bytes Software Services | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing assignments aligned with expertise, covering infrastructure, web applications, APIs, mobile applications, red team, and cloud configuration reviews. Support scoping calls and collaborate with account managers to define penetration testing requirements, provide technical input, and ensure seamless client interactions and service delivery.

Principal Security Researcher

Microsoft | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Security Researcher, you will conduct data-driven research that produces new insights, theories, algorithms, and prototypes that advance Cloud and AI threat protection. Investigate, analyze, and learn from security researchers, attackers, and real incidents to develop durable protection strategies across the entire kill-chain.

Privacy Engineer – Privacy Red Team

Meta | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Privacy Engineer – Privacy Red Team, you will perform hands-on testing to find and exploit privacy weaknesses. You will work with teams across the company to fix issues and clearly communicate your findings. You will improve team processes, promote best practices for protecting user data, and lead red team operations to test response capabilities.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Odyssey Systems | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will coordinate the implementation, distribution, and remediation of security updates, configurations, and software patches in compliance with DoD directives. Conduct security audits, contingency planning reviews, and risk assessments to ensure organizational resilience. Analyze cybersecurity control implementations across open systems architecture, derived specifications, and design documents.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Chipotle Mexican Grill | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will facilitate the security baked into company’s applications throughout the software development lifecycle. Design and implement AI security testing protocols to ensure the security and integrity of LLMs. Develop and execute AI benchmarking and safety testing strategies for internal applications.

Senior Engineer, Cybersecurity (Network Security)

NielsenIQ | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Engineer, Cybersecurity (Network Security), you will lead the design and implementation of secure, scalable infrastructure solutions that align with NIQ’s security and compliance objectives. Identify and mitigate risks, lead root cause analyses, and drive long-term improvements that reflect NIQ’s commitment to quality and accountability.