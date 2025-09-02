Varonis acquires AI email security provider SlashNext

Varonis Systems acquired SlashNext, an AI-native email security provider. Their predictive AI sees through evasive tactics, removes threats from the inbox, and protects from multi-channel phishing attacks.

Hackers are flooding users with social engineering attacks across email and tools like WhatsApp, Slack, and Teams. SlashNext allows Varonis to provide CISOs with a consolidated threat detection and response offering that stops threats early in the attack path.

“With the acquisition of SlashNext, we are extending our data-centric threat detection capabilities with the market’s best phishing and social engineering detection solution. We can now stop one of the most prevalent forms of attack and extend our end-to-end approach to protecting data,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO, Varonis.

The company is updating its guidance to reflect the incremental expenses associated with the acquisition of SlashNext. Due to the company’s strong performance to-date, it is reiterating its previously issued free cash flow guidance.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company now expects:

Revenues of $163.0 million to $168.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 13%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $1.0 million to $4.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.04 to $0.06, based on 134.0 million diluted shares outstanding.

For full year 2025, the Company now expects: