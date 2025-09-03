Nucleus Insights turns CVE noise into an explainable threat signal

Nucleus Security introduced Nucleus Insights, AI-powered threat intelligence built to solve one of the most painful problems in vulnerability management: knowing which CVEs matter and why.

Unlike traditional threat intelligence feeds made for SOCs and CTI teams, Nucleus Insights is built to automate and scale the day-to-day decisions vulnerability teams make.

“Security leaders don’t need more tools; they need the right signal inside the workflows their teams already use,” said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security. “By combining AI at scale with analyst validation, Nucleus Insights turns CVE noise into a precise, explainable threat signal and the Nucleus Threat Rating (NTR) teams can automate against to reduce exposure faster at scale.”

AI + analyst validation, built for CVEs

Nucleus closes the threat data gap for vulnerability management teams with the most comprehensive ready-to-automate intelligence. Using advanced AI to scan and analyze sources across the internet, exploit repositories, dark web forums, malware analysis reports, vendor advisories, and open-source feeds, Nucleus Insights delivers continuously refreshed, analyst-validated threat intelligence for every CVE in existence.

For every CVE, teams get:

Exploit intelligence: Real-world weaponization, exploit maturity, and usage visibility.

Real-world weaponization, exploit maturity, and usage visibility. Mitigation guidance: Machine-readable remediation information, ready for automation.

Machine-readable remediation information, ready for automation. Actor & malware attribution: Who’s exploiting it, and in what sectors.

Who’s exploiting it, and in what sectors. Exploit chain context: Where it fits in the attack path.

Where it fits in the attack path. MITRE ATT&CK mapping: Tied to known TTPs for better response planning.

Tied to known TTPs for better response planning. Nucleus threat rating (NTR): A trusted, expert-curated risk signal that cuts through scanner noise. NTR provides a unified, explainable score based on real-world exploitation, ransomware context, malware, and systemic risk—giving teams a trusted basis for prioritization and automation.

Nucleus Insights is embedded directly in both Nucleus products – the Nucleus Security Platform for threat-informed vulnerability management, and the Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform (VIP), which provides the full enriched dataset for research and analysis.

Nucleus Insights is also available via API, enabling enrichment of scanners, ITSM platforms, and analytics pipelines. This ensures the intelligence doesn’t sit in a silo, but drives real outcomes: ticket routing, SLA enforcement, and remediation at scale.

“Real exposure and risk reduction requires two critical capabilities: accurate, contextual prioritization and automated remediation. These outcomes are significantly amplified when AI is applied on unified security context across assets, vulnerabilities, and threats. AI-backed exposure management is driving measurable progress today, and the Nucleus offering is a solid step in that direction,” said Tyler Shields, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (now part of Omdia).

“Powered by AI, Nucleus Insights is current, credible, and built into the flow of work, from ticket creation to SLA tracking to automated playbooks. “We’re not bolting AI onto existing features. We’re using it to build what wasn’t possible before: real-time, contextual intelligence that moves the needle on exposure management and reduction. Nucleus Insights is just the beginning. Building on our Data Core, our AI roadmap accelerates the value Nucleus is driving for our customers: clarity, speed, and real impact,” said Scott Kuffer, CPO & COO, Nucleus Security.

With Nucleus Insights, organizations can: