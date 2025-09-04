Cato Networks acquires Aim Security to bring AI protection into SASE Cloud

Cato Networks acquired Aim Security to further enhance the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, supporting secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and both public and private AI applications.

Cato has now exceeded $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company also added $50 million to its Series G funding round, originally announced in June, through an investment from Acrew Capital. This brings the total funding round to $409 million, at the same terms and valuation.

AI transformation is the next frontier for SASE

AI is transforming businesses everywhere. At the same time, security, compliance, and privacy risks are introduced through new interaction models with enterprise data by people, AI agents, and AI models. With SASE becoming the de facto standard for a secure fabric connecting all enterprise resources, including employees, partners, locations, clouds, devices, and applications, SASE is uniquely positioned as a primary control point for all AI interactions.

“AI transformation will eclipse digital transformation as the main force that will shape enterprises over the next decade,” said Shlomo Kramer, CEO of Cato Networks. “With the acquisition of Aim Security, we’re turbo-charging our SASE platform with advanced AI security capabilities to secure our customers’ journey into the new and exciting AI era.”

Aim secures AI adoption across public apps, private agents, and AI development

Aim’s AI security solution spans three AI security use cases, supported by a unified and advanced core engine:

Securing employee use of public AI applications: Aim discovers shadow AI usage, monitors and protects all end-user AI interactions, unlocks visibility and risk mitigation for existing AI usage, and enables net-new AI use cases. With Aim, employees can securely use public and enterprise AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, develop with new AI coding agents such as Cursor, and leverage local agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

Aim discovers shadow AI usage, monitors and protects all end-user AI interactions, unlocks visibility and risk mitigation for existing AI usage, and enables net-new AI use cases. With Aim, employees can securely use public and enterprise AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, develop with new AI coding agents such as Cursor, and leverage local agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Securing private AI applications and AI agents: The Aim AI Firewall secures internal AI applications and agents against runtime AI attacks. It enforces corporate security and governance policies on all interactions between users, AI agents, and internal AI applications and models, whether on premises or in a cloud data center.

The Aim AI Firewall secures internal AI applications and agents against runtime AI attacks. It enforces corporate security and governance policies on all interactions between users, AI agents, and internal AI applications and models, whether on premises or in a cloud data center. Securing the agentic AI development lifecycle with AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Aim secures the entire AI development lifecycle, from training ML models to building custom AI agents. Aim continuously discovers, detects, and remediates AI security and compliance risks before they reach production, and scans internal AI models for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to enable customers to maintain optimal AI model security posture at all times.

Aim’s research team underpins the company’s AI security solution and recently uncovered the first reported CVE of a zero-click AI vulnerability in Microsoft 365 Copilot, dubbed “EchoLeak” (CVE-2025-32711).

“One of the world’s largest financial services companies deployed Aim to secure its AI adoption,” said Matan Getz, CEO of Aim Security. “Aim had purpose-built a broad AI security platform, grounded in cutting-edge research and patented technology, designed to seamlessly integrate into complex enterprise environments. Aim’s solutions enable businesses to securely reap the benefits of their AI investments.”

Converging AI security into Cato’s SASE platform

Cato has pioneered the SASE market by building cloud-native SASE platform architected from the ground up to secure all enterprise network flows from any source to any destination. Unlike proxy-based and appliance-based architectures, Cato has 360-degree visibility into AI interactions, from users accessing AI applications to AI agents, models, MCP servers, and other API-driven services supporting AI-enabled workflows.

Aim extends the Cato SASE Cloud Platform by unlocking a set of AI security capabilities. These capabilities address the complexity and unstructured nature of AI interactions, as well as the evolving AI attack surface, to detect and stop threats, attacks, risky or anomalous access, and data breaches.

By converging Cato’s global visibility and policy enforcement capabilities, on-premises and in the cloud, with Aim AI security capabilities and expertise, Cato is now ready to secure customers’ AI transformation.