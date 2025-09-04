CyberFlex: Flexible Pen testing as a Service with EASM

About CyberFlex

CyberFlex is an Outpost24 solution that combines the strengths of its Pen-testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions. Customers benefit from continuous coverage of their entire attack application attack surface, while enjoying a flexible consumption model. Outpost24’s expert pen testers deliver deep, actionable insights on critical apps, with ongoing management as an extension of your security team.

With a single, flexible agreement, you get fast, scalable, and business-driven pen testing, all seamlessly delivered through the interactive portal. Having a full view of your attack surface and the team’s findings helps you prioritize remediation and spend your pen testing budget where you need it most.

How does CyberFlex work?