CyberFlex: Flexible Pen testing as a Service with EASM
About CyberFlex
CyberFlex is an Outpost24 solution that combines the strengths of its Pen-testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions. Customers benefit from continuous coverage of their entire attack application attack surface, while enjoying a flexible consumption model. Outpost24’s expert pen testers deliver deep, actionable insights on critical apps, with ongoing management as an extension of your security team.
With a single, flexible agreement, you get fast, scalable, and business-driven pen testing, all seamlessly delivered through the interactive portal. Having a full view of your attack surface and the team’s findings helps you prioritize remediation and spend your pen testing budget where you need it most.
How does CyberFlex work?
- Discovery: Gain a comprehensive view of your known and unknown application attack surface
- Prioritization: Lower the chance of a data breach from business-critical apps with deeper insights and targeted PTaaS assessments of discovered applications
- Alignment: Align discovered applications with business criticality and zoom in on high-risk areas
- Onboarding: Minimize exposure windows with human-led pen testing recommendations and actionable insights
- Assessment: Pen test your high-risk web applications and remediate uncovered vulnerabilities
- Reporting: Move faster to fix what really matters with a user-friendly interface and flexible consumption-based agreement