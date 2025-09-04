Outpost24
CyberFlex: Flexible Pen testing as a Service with EASM

About CyberFlex

CyberFlex is an Outpost24 solution that combines the strengths of its Pen-testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions. Customers benefit from continuous coverage of their entire attack application attack surface, while enjoying a flexible consumption model. Outpost24’s expert pen testers deliver deep, actionable insights on critical apps, with ongoing management as an extension of your security team.

With a single, flexible agreement, you get fast, scalable, and business-driven pen testing, all seamlessly delivered through the interactive portal. Having a full view of your attack surface and the team’s findings helps you prioritize remediation and spend your pen testing budget where you need it most.

How does CyberFlex work?

  • Discovery: Gain a comprehensive view of your known and unknown application attack surface
  • Prioritization: Lower the chance of a data breach from business-critical apps with deeper insights and targeted PTaaS assessments of discovered applications
  • Alignment: Align discovered applications with business criticality and zoom in on high-risk areas
  • Onboarding: Minimize exposure windows with human-led pen testing recommendations and actionable insights
  • Assessment: Pen test your high-risk web applications and remediate uncovered vulnerabilities
  • Reporting: Move faster to fix what really matters with a user-friendly interface and flexible consumption-based agreement
