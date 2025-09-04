Sitecore zero-day vulnerability exploited by attackers (CVE-2025-53690)

A threat actor is leveraging a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-53690) and an exposed sample ASP.NET machine key to breach internet-facing, on-premises deployments of several Sitecore solutions, Mandiant has revealed.

About CVE-2025-53690

CVE-2025-53690 is a ViewState deserialization vulnerability that affects any version of Sitecore Experience Manager (XM), Experience Platform (XP), Experience Commerce (XC), and Managed Cloud.

Deployed instances are affected by this vulnerability if they have been deployed by using a sample machine key that has been provided with deployment instructions for XP 9.0 or earlier and Active Directory 1.4.

It may also impact “all versions XM, XP, XC topologies for all releases if deployed in a multi-instance mode with customer-managed static machine keys, and may impact Managed Cloud Standard with Containers environments if deployed in a multi-instance mode,” according to Sitecore.

A successful exploitation of the flaw may allow – and apparently did allow – attackers to achieve remote code execution on vulnerable internet-facing instances.

The spotted ViewState deserialization attack

Mandiant’s incident responders have been called in and disrupted the attack before it could be concluded, so they don’t have a complete view of the entire attack lifecycle.

What they know is that the threat actor first probed the victim’s web server with HTTP requests to various endpoints, and ultimately concentrated on the /sitecore/blocked.aspx page, which uses a hidden ViewState form.

“ViewStates are an ASP.NET feature designed to persist the state of webpages by storing it in a hidden HTML field named __VIEWSTATE,” the responders explained.

“ViewState deserialization attacks exploit the server’s willingness to deserialize ViewState messages when validation mechanisms are either absent or circumvented. When machine keys (which protect ViewState integrity and confidentiality) are compromised, the application effectively loses its ability to differentiate between legitimate and malicious ViewState payloads sent to the server.”

Armed with the right machine key and a publicly available tool, the attackers managed to create malicious ViewState requests that allowed them to achieve remote code execution.

Once they got in, they installed software tools and malware that would help them:

Gather and exfiltrate system, network, and user information from the compromised system via __VIEWSTATE responses

Exfiltrated critical Sitecore configuration files, which contain sensitive information about the application’s backend and its dependencies

List processes, services, active network connections running on the vulnerable host, discover user accounts and TCP/IP configurations

Download additional tools that would allow them to establish covert C2 communication and archive files

Create local administrator accounts and obtain access to domain administrator accounts

Install the DWAGENT open-source remote access tool and establish a remote session

Steal tokens and compromise credentials

Identify Domain Controllers within the target network and perform extensive Active Directory reconnaissance

Use compromised administrator accounts to RDP to other hosts on the network

What to do?

“The attacker’s deep understanding of the compromised product and the exploited vulnerability was evident in their progression from initial server compromise to privilege escalation,” Mandiant’s responders opined.

They have shared indicators of compromise and a YARA rule for detecting the presence of the WeepSteel reconnaissance tool used by the attackers.

Organizations that have deployed any of the vulnerable Sitecore solutions and exposed them to the internet should look for evidence of compromise.

According to Mandiant, Sitecore has confirmed that its updated deployments automatically generate a unique machine key, and that affected customers have been notified.

Sitecore has also provided guidance on what potentially affected customers should do and pointed to advice on how to protect the ASP.NET machineKey from unauthorized access.

