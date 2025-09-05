Smart ways CISOs can do more with less
In this Help Net Security video, Jill Knesek, CISO at BlackLine, shares practical strategies for CISOs navigating tighter budgets. From maximizing existing tools and vendor partnerships to leveraging AI and making smart investments, she offers actionable advice for maintaining strong security without overspending.
Learn more:
- eBay CISO on managing long-term cybersecurity planning and ROI
- How CISOs can talk cybersecurity so it makes sense to executives
- Smart cybersecurity spending and how CISOs can invest where it matters