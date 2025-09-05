Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Smart ways CISOs can do more with less

In this Help Net Security video, Jill Knesek, CISO at BlackLine, shares practical strategies for CISOs navigating tighter budgets. From maximizing existing tools and vendor partnerships to leveraging AI and making smart investments, she offers actionable advice for maintaining strong security without overspending.

