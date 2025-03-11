Smart cybersecurity spending and how CISOs can invest where it matters

CISOs face mounting pressure to spend wisely on security. Yet, many organizations remain vulnerable due to misplaced priorities and inefficient budgeting. This article explores common pitfalls and offers strategies to strengthen cybersecurity.

Recent data highlights a paradox: while cybersecurity budgets rise, security incidents continue unabated. A survey by the Ponemon Institute revealed a 59% increase in cyber budgets year-over-year, yet 61% of organizations experienced a data breach or cybersecurity incident in the past two years. This discrepancy suggests that increased spending doesn’t necessarily translate to improved security.

“The most pervasive waste in cybersecurity isn’t from insufficient tools – it’s from investments that aren’t tied to validated risk models. When security spending isn’t part of a closed-loop system that connects real-world threats to measurable outcomes, you’re essentially paying for digital theater rather than actual protection,” Alex Rice, CTO at HackerOne, told Help Net Security.

“Many CISOs operate with fragmented security architectures where tools work in isolation, creating dangerous blind spots. As attack surfaces expand across code, AI systems, cloud infrastructure, and traditional IT, this siloed approach isn’t just inefficient – it’s dangerous. Defense in depth requires coordinated visibility across all domains,” Rice added.

Common areas of overspending

Tool overload

Organizations often invest in multiple tools with overlapping functionalities. An Optiv study found that 40% of respondents believe they have too many security tools, hindering overall effectiveness.

Recommendation: Conduct a thorough audit of existing tools to identify redundancies. Streamlining the security stack can reduce costs and complexity.

Underutilized technologies

Investments in advanced technologies like AI and machine learning are commendable. However, without proper integration and skilled personnel, these tools remain underutilized.

Recommendation: Before purchasing new solutions, ensure the organization has the necessary expertise and infrastructure to deploy them.

Compliance-focused spending

Allocating funds primarily to meet regulatory requirements can lead to a false sense of security. Compliance does not equate to comprehensive threat protection.

Recommendation: Balance compliance efforts with investments in proactive security measures that address real-world threats.

Areas that need more investment

Incident response planning

Many organizations lack an incident response plan, leading to prolonged recovery times and increased breach costs. Effective communication during and after a cybersecurity incident is essential for maintaining trust with all stakeholders.

Recommendation: Invest in developing and regularly updating an incident response plan. Training staff through simulations can enhance preparedness.

Continuous security training

A significant number of security incidents stem from human error. Despite this, only 23% of local government officials described themselves as “very engaged” in organization-wide cybersecurity efforts.

Recommendation: Allocate funds for ongoing, role-specific cybersecurity training to foster a security-aware culture.

Advanced threat detection and response

Traditional security measures may not suffice against sophisticated attacks. Investing in advanced threat detection can significantly reduce breach impact. Effective threat detection requires comprehensive visibility into network activities and the ability to constantly monitor events in the network.

Recommendation: Prioritize solutions that offer real-time monitoring and automated response capabilities.

Budgeting recommendations

Adopt a risk-based approach: Align budget allocations with the organization’s specific threat landscape and risk profile. This ensures that funds address the most pressing vulnerabilities.

Engage in continuous assessment: Regularly evaluate the effectiveness of security investments. Metrics and key performance indicators can guide informed budgeting decisions. Investing proactively in cybersecurity boosts ROI by preventing threats before they happen and streamlining security operations.

Foster cross-department collaboration: Cybersecurity is not solely an IT concern. Collaborate with other departments to ensure a holistic approach to security, maximizing the return on investment.

“A HackerOne survey revealed most CISOs don’t find traditional ROI measures useful for security investments. This isn’t surprising – cybersecurity is notoriously difficult to quantify with conventional metrics. More meaningful approaches like Return on Mitigation, which accounts for potential losses prevented, offer a more accurate picture of security’s true business value,” Rice explained.

“The uncomfortable truth? We’ve created a tangled ecosystem of point solutions that often disguise rather than address fundamental security gaps. Before purchasing the next shiny tool, ask: Does this solution provide meaningful transparency into your actual security posture? Can you trace how it mitigates specific, validated risks? Ultimately, effective security isn’t about accumulating tools – it’s about establishing trust. And trust requires transparency – both for internal stakeholders and customers. The most strategic CISOs aren’t those with the biggest security budgets, but those who can demonstrate exactly how every dollar spent directly strengthens their security foundation,” Rice concluded.