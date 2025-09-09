Are we headed for an AI culture war?
In this Help Net Security video, Matt Fangman, Field CTO at SailPoint, discusses whether an AI culture war is inevitable. He explores the rise of AI agents as a new identity type, the need for guardrails and human supervision, and how organizations can balance innovation, compliance, and trust as AI reshapes the workplace.
