Download: Cyber defense guide for the financial sector

Data breaches cost more for financial organizations than they do for those in many other industries. In attempting to strengthen your financial organization’s cybersecurity, you must contend with evolving regulatory obligations, outdated IT infrastructure, and other challenges.

How do you manage it all?

The Center for Internet Security (CIS) offers a free guide containing cybersecurity compliance tips and risk controls for banks, credit agencies, lenders, and other financial sector organizations. You can use these resources to defend your financial organization’s networks and data.

With this guide, financial sector organizations can discover: