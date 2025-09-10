Coro 3.6 reduces operational burden for resource-constrained SMBs

Coro announced the latest version of its platform. Coro 3.6 leverages AI to transform complex security into easy-to-use security for resource-constrained SMBs.

Today, SMBs require a solution to enhance their security posture. Coro’s unified platform ensures that everything works together across all security functions, easing the operational burden on lean IT teams and providing small businesses with advanced protection.

Security threats generate overwhelming amounts of data across various security modules and tools that require time-consuming expert analysis to comprehend. By automatically analyzing complex security data, correlating threats across the unified platform, and providing actionable insights,

Coro’s AI capabilities handle the heavy lifting for SMBs that would typically require several specialized security analysts. With Coro 3.6, SMBs get comprehensive protection and threat intelligence without expanding their IT headcount.

“Coro 3.6 harnesses the power of AI into our unified platform to reduce the operational burden on resource-constrained SMBs. As a result, Coro is making comprehensive security approachable and easy-to-use,” said Joe Skyora, CEO of Coro. “For our channel partners, centralized global policy management enables them to efficiently manage security across multiple clients at scale and expand profitably.”

Coro 3.6’s AI-powered capabilities and centralized global policy management deliver automated security insights across all client workspaces, turning complex threat and policy management into coordinated responses.

Key features in Coro 3.6

Coro AI helps businesses generate executive summaries and guided recommendations on their security posture over any time frame, turning hours of manual reporting into actionable insights.

helps businesses generate executive summaries and guided recommendations on their security posture over any time frame, turning hours of manual reporting into actionable insights. Centralized global policy management delivers best practices security at scale across multiple client environments while still tailoring policies to meet workspace or industry-specific needs and address compliance risks for customers.

delivers best practices security at scale across multiple client environments while still tailoring policies to meet workspace or industry-specific needs and address compliance risks for customers. Advanced zero trust network access and multi-factor authentication provides granular access policies with multi-layer verification, securing connectivity and reducing unauthorized access risks for distributed workforces.

provides granular access policies with multi-layer verification, securing connectivity and reducing unauthorized access risks for distributed workforces. Coro insights delivers ongoing visibility into security vulnerabilities, risky settings, and ticket trends, providing customers and channel partners with consolidated insights that simplify security monitoring and decision-making.

delivers ongoing visibility into security vulnerabilities, risky settings, and ticket trends, providing customers and channel partners with consolidated insights that simplify security monitoring and decision-making. Global data protection ​​safeguards against unauthorized access or exposure of sensitive data across multiple countries, such as Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, with integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) mechanisms that automatically block outgoing emails that violate governance policies.

Coro 3.6 is available immediately.