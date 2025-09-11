AI is everywhere, but scaling it is another story

AI is being adopted across industries, but many organizations are hitting the same obstacles, according to Tines. IT leaders say orchestration is the key to scaling AI. They point to governance, visibility, and collaboration as the critical areas executives need to watch.

Views on Al and orchestration in the organization (Source: Tines)

Companies invest heavily in AI

Organizations are pouring resources into AI, yet many initiatives remain isolated or slow-moving. Without a coordinated approach, AI deployments can become fragmented and harder to secure. Research shows that IT teams see orchestration (coordinating processes, systems, and workflows) as the missing link to scaling AI in a safe and compliant way.

This means that security and governance must be designed into orchestration strategies from the start. Otherwise, AI projects risk creating blind spots that attackers or compliance gaps can exploit.

Security and governance are top concerns

The study found that security worries, regulatory pressure, and unclear accountability are the biggest factors slowing AI expansion. Many organizations struggle to secure sensitive data as it moves across platforms and teams. Others face difficulties proving the return on investment needed to justify further funding.

Executives will recognize these as familiar themes: security and compliance are often treated as hurdles rather than foundational design points. The challenge is not just implementing controls, but doing so in ways that maintain trust in AI outcomes.

Employees still do not trust AI results

Another barrier is employee confidence. A large portion of workers are hesitant to rely on AI for decision-making, often doubting the accuracy or fairness of its outputs. This lack of trust reduces adoption and limits the value organizations can extract.

IT leaders say transparency and visibility across AI workflows are key to addressing this. Executives can play a direct role by ensuring that governance frameworks include explainability, auditing, and ethical oversight. Without those, employee skepticism will persist.

Internal silos block progress

The report also found that organizational silos are slowing AI orchestration. Competing priorities between IT and business teams, fragmented budgets, and disconnected platforms all contribute to stalled initiatives. Overreliance on specialist developers creates further bottlenecks.

Cross-functional collaboration is a prerequisite for scaling AI securely. Security leaders need to help bridge divides between IT, data, and business units to ensure orchestration efforts are consistent and aligned.

IT positioned to lead, but needs support

Most IT leaders believe they should own or coordinate AI orchestration across the enterprise. They see themselves as uniquely positioned to align technology with business strategy while managing security and compliance. But the study also shows that IT’s contributions are often underestimated at the board level.

Executives can help elevate IT’s role by articulating the strategic value of AI governance to executives. Demonstrating how orchestration reduces risk and builds resilience can turn IT from a reactive function into a proactive driver of business outcomes.

“AI is on every boardroom agenda and is being used by employees, whether it’s sanctioned or not. But most organizations haven’t yet figured out how to scale it safely,” said Eoin Hinchy, CEO of Tines.

Modern security operations: Discover flexible, AI-powered orchestration and automation that supports your team.