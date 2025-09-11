N-able’s Cat-MIP standardizes terminology for AI automation

N-able has introduced Cat-MIP, a solution designed to standardize and document terminology for AI automation and MCP Server behaviors across MSP and IT ecosystems. This breakthrough enables IT service providers to harness AI more effectively for enhanced business and cybersecurity resilience.

Cat-MIP tackles one of the most persistent challenges in AI-driven IT management: fragmented and inconsistent terminology across vendors and platforms. To solve this, the Cat-MIP Standards Board—comprising HaloPSA, Auvik Networks, SecurityBiaS, and ScalePad—is developing a vendor-neutral dictionary that enables seamless AI integration across the IT ecosystem.

Allowing AI agents to interpret and act on commands with precision, regardless of the underlying platform, this lightweight, interoperable dictionary standardizes language and maps synonyms across systems. For example, when an AI agent receives a request like “restart all my devices,” Cat-MIP reduces misinterpretation and ensures it executes the command correctly across diverse vendor environments.

By reducing ambiguity and enabling consistent communication between all systems, Cat-MIP empowers users to deliver smarter, more reliable, secure automation across the IT landscape.

“Defining terminology is the base step for any standards initiative, similar to understanding your assets prior to assessing risk,” said Kathleen Moriarty, CEO at SecurityBiaS. “This initial step aids in forming a foundation to secure and manage AI interactions between and across organizations and vendors, a critical step towards interoperability.”

Key benefits include:

Stronger cybersecurity and reliability: reduces misinterpretation errors, minimizing the risk of unexpected AI actions. This ensures critical IT processes run correctly the first time.

reduces misinterpretation errors, minimizing the risk of unexpected AI actions. This ensures critical IT processes run correctly the first time. Flexible vendor and ecosystem collaboration: enables interoperability across vendors, allowing IT service providers to choose the best tools without being locked into closed environments.

enables interoperability across vendors, allowing IT service providers to choose the best tools without being locked into closed environments. Faster innovation through community standards: backed by N-able and a growing partner board, Cat-MIP fosters open collaboration, accelerating innovation and business resilience across the entire IT ecosystem.

“Cat-MIP is the semantic backbone of the N-able Ecoverse as it provides the common language and structure that makes collaboration intelligent, secure, and scalable. At its core, Cat-MIP is about making AI more accurate and trustworthy,” said Nicole Reineke, Senior Distinguished Product Manager at N-able. “When AI misinterprets commands, the consequences can be costly, or even dangerous from a cybersecurity standpoint. Cat-MIP works to increase precision, so organizations can trust AI actions and protect their systems with confidence. Efficiency, accuracy, and resilience are no longer optional, they’re business-critical,” added Reineke.

Roop Petersen, Director of Engineering at Auvik Networks shared, “As AI continues to evolve in IT operations, shared standards like Cat-MIP will be key. By aligning on MCP terminology across vendors, we can reduce confusion and create a stronger foundation for interoperability, helping the entire ecosystem move toward more reliable outcomes.”