Digital.ai brings expert-level cryptography to any developer team

Digital.ai released its App Sec White-box Cryptography Agent to simplify application security for developers and help customers ensure that every application requiring protection is secured.

The Agent makes white-box cryptography, long considered an expert-only discipline, accessible to any development team, reducing the time and resources needed to secure mobile, web, and desktop applications.

The new White-box Cryptography Agent is available through Digital.ai’s Key and Data Protection products and streamlines what has been a highly specialized and time-consuming process. Rather than requiring developers to make complex choices about algorithms, implementation details, or security parameters, the Agent provides access to an advanced white-box cryptography library via an extremely simple API.

Using rule-based procedural cryptographic actions, this library can conceal the inner workings of cryptographic operations from potential attackers. This reduces the likelihood of misconfiguration and allows teams to quickly deliver applications that benefit from a software protection module validated under FIPS 140-3, the federal benchmark for validating the effectiveness of cryptographic hardware.

White-box cryptography is a defense against advanced attacks targeting sensitive data both in memory and at rest. By embedding cryptographic protections inside application code, this new software Agent from Digital.ai ensures security travels wherever the app goes, without requiring developers to become security specialists.

“Application security has always been an arms race, one fought with tools, where the goal isn’t to be unbreakable, but to make the act of breaking-in a waste of time,” says Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai.

“AI is tipping the scales, enabling attackers to exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever. Our White-box Cryptography Agent closes that gap by putting robust security into the hands of every developer, with no cryptography expertise required. This new agent along with our previously announced Quick Protect Agent, which provides next generation code obfuscation and anti-tampering capabilities, gives customers the ability to bring protection to more applications more easily,” Holt continued.

Digital.ai’s Application Hardening solution protects mobile, web, and desktop applications from reverse engineering, tampering, and runtime threats. With its new App Sec White-box Cryptography Agent, Digital.ai offers a scalable and user-friendly approach to app hardening.

As mobile apps have become the front door to digital business, they also represent a growing threat vector with every newly created app. The rise of AI-driven attacks has lowered the barrier for novice hackers while amplifying the capabilities of advanced ones, turning every app release into a potential entry point for cybercriminals.