Catchpoint improves monitoring posture with AI capabilities

Catchpoint released two AI-powered capabilities designed to simplify digital resilience for critical applications: Catchpoint Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and Catchpoint Advisor, which improve monitoring posture and bring immediate insights into IT incidents, ending the guesswork.

With IT teams facing challenges in diagnosing and resolving issues before they disrupt users, the new AI capabilities couldn’t come at a timelier moment. Most organizations have embedded AI into their workflows which requires them to treat these AI engines as tier-1 applications that should be monitored for performance and resilience, but they require new monitoring practices. Slow detection and incomplete monitoring strategies can result in prolonged outages, revenue loss, and damaged trust.

According to the Internet Resilience Report 2025, nearly a third of companies only become aware of issues when users complain, highlighting the urgent need for proactive monitoring tools for these AI-enabled workflows or teams.

These new capabilities in the Catchpoint platform address pain points, starting with actionable guidance based on best practices, ensuring true user-to-code coverage, and enabling instant problem detection and root cause isolation.

Catchpoint Root Cause Analysis

The new RCA capability quickly identifies outages and pinpoints the primary service responsible for an issue, reporting it in clear text without requiring teams to manually inspect every dependency. Built on Catchpoint’s Internet Stack Map dependency map and powered by event intelligence, RCA contextualizes service disruptions by automatically analyzing backend waterfall data.

Key Benefits: Early warning signal, faster identification of problems across complex service stacks. IT teams not only know that a problem is happening but what is the likely culprit.

Catchpoint Advisor

Catchpoint Advisor provides recommendations that guide IT ops teams with best practices to ensure their monitoring strategy covers critical services and provides the visibility needed to increase service resilience for each application. As customers take advantage of Stack Map to get visibility into all the internal and external dependencies for a service, Catchpoint’s AI engine recommends the right mix of tests, Internet Sonar coverage, and new pre-configured tests with alerts.

Key Benefits: Accelerates monitoring setup, ensures complete coverage of dependencies affecting an application or system, and eliminates blind spots.

Accelerates monitoring setup, ensures complete coverage of dependencies affecting an application or system, and eliminates blind spots. Feature Details: Suggests adding existing and new tests to the dependency map for better coverage. Recommends adding Internet Sonar services for services owned, and those not yet being monitored. Pre-configures recommended test types including HTTP Web, Web Chrome (Playwright), SSL, Traceroute, DNS Experience, DNS Direct, and more. Highlights existing monitoring assets and identifies gaps.



“AI should remove complexity, not add to it,” said Mehdi Daoudi, Catchpoint CEO. “With these new AI-powered capabilities, Catchpoint is making it dramatically easier for organizations to achieve proactive visibility across their critical applications. By embedding clear, actionable intelligence, we’re ensuring customers can identify and resolve issues faster than ever before — without guesswork.”

These new AI capabilities reinforce Catchpoint’s commitment to delivering digital resilience for the most critical online services. With automated intelligence driving faster diagnosis and smarter monitoring, organizations gain the confidence to ensure peak performance for every user, every time.

“There is a lot of AI-washing in the industry, we do not want to add AI capabilities just to check the box, “ said Matt Izzo, CPO at Catchpoint, “We have been investing in AI for many years now, with a very clear focus on the practical value of this capabilities: improving resilience of complex distributed applications and making life easier for IT operations teams.”

These new capabilities build on Catchpoint’s longstanding AI investments and complement other solutions that monitor the resilience and performance of AI systems, agents, and infrastructure.