DruAI Agents and MetaGraph deliver real-time data intelligence

Druva released Dru MetaGraph, a secure, tenant-specific, graph-powered foundation for real-time data intelligence, and two new DruAI Agents: Insights Agent and Lifecycle Agent. Together, these innovations can help customers uncover insights near-instantly, simplify decision-making, and act across cyber, compliance, and operational workflows.

Historically, backup intelligence has been limited to static dashboards and siloed reports, putting the burden on teams to piece together insights across multiple tools or wait for days or weeks until data analysts could pull the appropriate information. Dru MetaGraph changes that by making all backup metadata queryable, contextual, and actionable for AI, transforming backup from a passive system of record into an active intelligence layer for security, compliance, and operational decisions.

“Backup has always been an untapped goldmine of intelligence, and Druva has steadily unlocked that potential with our growing family of AI agents,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. “With Dru MetaGraph and the new DruAI agents, we’re taking the next step and giving every team the ability to query and act on their metadata. This democratizes access to backup intelligence, extending its value beyond IT and security to functions like compliance and legal — a major evolution in how backup drives resilience and business outcomes across the enterprise.”

Making backup data actionable

Dru MetaGraph aggregates all backup metadata, such as file attributes, permissions, and identity information, into a secure metadata layer combined with graph intelligence. In most environments today, teams must extract, transform, and load backup metadata into separate systems before it can be analyzed, adding time, complexity, and cost in order to understand the data. Dru MetaGraph eliminates this step by making metadata immediately usable for AI inside the Druva platform, with end-to-end encryption and tenant-level isolation, at no additional cost or complexity to the customer.

This architecture provides a single, queryable foundation for AI insights. With the MetaGraph, DruAI Agents can analyze metadata relationships and context in real time to help organizations pinpoint risks, streamline compliance reporting, and improve operational efficiency, all without moving or exposing data.

Expanding the DruAI fleet of agents

The Insights Agent and Lifecycle Agent join Druva’s expanding team of AI agents, building on agentic capabilities announced last month.

Dru Insights Agent brings real-time intelligence directly into dashboards and reports, distilling complex data into clear, prioritized insights. Instead of scanning dozens of charts or alerts, users can view at-a-glance summaries of the most important risks, anomalies, and trends, along with recommended next steps to address them before issues escalate.

Dru Lifecycle Agent enables organizations to analyze metadata across the entire data lifecycle, from creation to archival, and use those insights to take targeted actions on their data. With natural language queries, teams can pinpoint stale or non-compliant data, surface orphaned accounts before they become risk vectors, and enforce retention policies at scale.

Instead of manually assembling reports, customers can ask questions like “Show me data that is not compliant to PCI retention adherence.” The Lifecycle Agent translates these questions into queries against the MetaGraph and returns contextual answers, helping teams move directly from discovery to action.

In addition, the Lifecycle Agent allows teams to turn queries into ongoing visualizations and dashboards. After responding to a query, DruAI can present the option for users to view results as a chart that can be pinned to their dashboard for future use. This enables users to build personalized views of their dashboards, refresh them over time, and create a dynamic, customizable workspace for monitoring compliance, risk, or operational trends.

Together, these agents reduce time-to-insight, giving IT and security teams the context they need to act with confidence and stay ahead of emerging threats.

“Enterprises understand they have a collection of rich metadata captured in their backups, but they’ve struggled to make any use of it,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Infrastructure Software Platforms at IDC. “By combining SaaS-native architecture, tenant-specific data graphs, and AI agents, Druva is addressing long-standing challenges of siloed metadata and complex pipelines, turning backup into a dynamic intelligence layer and shifting it from an insurance policy to playing an active role in resilience, compliance, and decision-making.”

Secure by design, built for scale

Dru MetaGraph and all DruAI Agents run entirely within the Druva platform, analyzing metadata only, never the customer data itself. Each customer has their own isolated MetaGraph in their tenant with end-to-end encryption and strict compliance with global standards like FedRAMP, SOC2, and GDPR. Customer data never leaves its boundary, ensuring every organization’s intelligence layer remains private and secure.

To further protect this environment, Druva uses private retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and isolated large language models (LLMs) to deliver accurate, context-aware answers without exposing information or sharing data across tenants.