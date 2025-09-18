Product showcase: Exaforce – The full lifecycle AI SOC platform

Today’s SOCs face an impossible equation: too much noise, too many gaps, and too few hands. Detection coverage gaps leave companies exposed, false positives overwhelm analysts, manual investigations eat up valuable hours from the most expensive assets (experienced analysts), responses are slow or based on rigid playbooks, and the costs of these systems scale in untenable ways.

Exaforce was built to change that. By combining a unique multi-model AI purpose-built for security operations with agentic automation and advanced data exploration capabilities, Exaforce delivers an agentic AI SOC platform that detects what others miss, filters out false positives, automates investigations, orchestrates response, and saves costs all in one place; available as a SaaS platform or fully managed MDR service.

Redefining the SOC with multi-model AI

Exaforce is the first AI SOC platform to unify the full lifecycle of detection, triage, investigation, and response. At its core is a multi-model AI engine that combines semantic, behavioral, and knowledge-based models to enrich security data, identify genuine threats, and respond faster. Exaforce includes Exabots, specialized AI agents that serve as fully automated tools or copilots to solve SOC problems, with the knowledge and experience of a seasoned analyst. These Exabots include:

Exabot Detect: Cloud Detection & Response powered by AI/ML, delivering superior efficacy against advanced threats across IaaS and SaaS with fewer false positives and negatives than traditional tools.

Cloud Detection & Response powered by AI/ML, delivering superior efficacy against advanced threats across IaaS and SaaS with fewer false positives and negatives than traditional tools. Exabot Triage: Fully autonomous triage (with copilot and u-pilot modes) of alerts from SIEMs (Splunk, Sumo Logic) and cloud-native detection services (AWS GuardDuty, Azure Identity Protection, CrowdStrike EDR, Google Workspace Phishing, etc.).

Fully autonomous triage (with copilot and u-pilot modes) of alerts from SIEMs (Splunk, Sumo Logic) and cloud-native detection services (AWS GuardDuty, Azure Identity Protection, CrowdStrike EDR, Google Workspace Phishing, etc.). Exabot Investigate: Deep visibility across applications, infrastructure, code, and documents, with advanced data exploration, predictive analytics, and natural language queries to accelerate investigations.

Deep visibility across applications, infrastructure, code, and documents, with advanced data exploration, predictive analytics, and natural language queries to accelerate investigations. Exabot Search: A simple, natural language search capability that performs deep investigations across all connected systems.

A simple, natural language search capability that performs deep investigations across all connected systems. Exabot Respond: Automates routine workflows such as verifying user activity, resetting MFA, terminating sessions, and disabling accounts, while incorporating user and manager input when needed.

Automates routine workflows such as verifying user activity, resetting MFA, terminating sessions, and disabling accounts, while incorporating user and manager input when needed. Exabot Risk: Continuously identifies, prioritizes, and guides remediation of operational risks as customers deploy and evolve their SaaS applications.

Exaforce seamlessly enables companies without a SOC to get immediate coverage while helping established SOCs expand detection and improve operations.

Modern cloud detections

Most SOC tools rely on static rules, and it’s rare to have coverage for modern SaaS and version control system (VCS) platforms like Google Workspace, OpenAI, and GitHub. Exaforce takes a different approach. Its multi-model AI engine correlates signals across IaaS, SaaS, identity, endpoints, and code repositories to deliver detections others simply can’t.

By layering semantic understanding of logs, behavioral baselines, and contextual knowledge about users and assets, Exaforce surfaces high-fidelity detections that reduce blind spots without creating additional noise.

Correlated alerts across systems reveal the full attack chain

Automated triage

False positives are the biggest drain on SOC productivity. Exaforce’s triage agent automatically validates alerts, enriches them with context, and filters out the noise. This includes both automated contextual enrichment, historical analysis, and natural language-based business context. In many environments, this reduces alerts by up to 70% before an analyst even sees the queue.

That means analysts spend their time on real threats, not chasing alerts that lead nowhere.

Alert enriched with context and auto-classified as false positive

Investigations and threat hunting: autopilot, copilot, or u-pilot

When it comes to investigations, Exaforce offers flexibility. Analysts can use Exaforce’s automated investigation for every alert that includes deep contextualizations, Exabot Search, a natural language search interface, to ask questions and instantly query across all environments to drastically simplify threat hunting.

Natural language search for a nascent risk automatically investigates all relevant sources

For deeper analysis, Exaforce provides a BI-like data exploration interface that stitches together timelines, graphs, and relationships between entities.

BI-like data exploration with intuitive graphs and filters

Analysts can use it for follow-up investigations or ad-hoc threat hunting—the very same tools our MDR experts rely on to uncover and report emerging threats within hours of new research. MDR customers also gain direct access to this interface, ensuring full transparency into how investigations are performed.

Automated and human-in-the-loop responses

Responding to incidents requires either automation or human judgment based on the situation. Exaforce enables both. Automated playbooks handle routine tasks like validating behavior with users and their managers, while analysts can step in for complex scenarios or risky responses like disabling compromised accounts or blocking malicious IPs.

With Exabots handling the heavy lifting, SOC teams can scale their response accurately and consistently without burning out their staff.

Human approved workflow to revoke compromised user access

Risk rules contextualizing threats

Not every misconfiguration leads to an active attack, but when it does, context matters. Exaforce includes risk rules that continuously monitor cloud, SaaS, and identity configurations and automatically augment threat findings when a misconfiguration is relevant. Insecure defaults, over-permissive roles, or policy gaps are surfaced alongside detections, giving analysts a clearer picture of both the threat and its potential impact.

This added context helps teams focus on what matters most, closing gaps that traditional monitoring leaves invisible.

Risk rules across protected systems

A unified SOC platform and MDR service

What makes Exaforce different is not just the sum of its features, but how it brings them together. Cloud detections, automated triage, investigation copilots, automated responses, and proactive risk rules all live in a single, unified SOC platform.

For organizations that want to extend coverage further, Exaforce offers an MDR service. This lets teams offload monitoring, investigation, and response to experts who are augmented by Exabots, delivering continuous 24/7 protection that knows your business without requiring a dedicated SOC.

The result is that analysts spend less time chasing alerts and more time stopping threats. Organizations reduce their mean time to investigate and contain incidents, while cutting SIEM and storage costs, with the flexibility to add MDR support as their needs evolve.

If your team is ready to move beyond the limits of traditional SOC tools and experience a truly agentic AI SOC, learn more at www.exaforce.com.