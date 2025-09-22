Stellar Cyber 6.1 equips SecOps teams with multi-layer AI

Stellar Cyber announced Stellar Cyber 6.1, designed to help customers and partners advance toward a human-augmented autonomous SOC.

With Stellar Cyber 6.1, organizations gain new levels of visibility, speed, and control. Powered by multi-layer AI, the platform is open and unifying, eliminating silos across logs, networks, identities, and endpoints. By combining agentic AI-driven investigations, customizable anomaly detection, and third-party integrations, this release equips SecOps teams and MSSPs to do better work faster while keeping humans in control.

Key innovations in Stellar Cyber 6.1

Agentic AI for faster investigations

As part of the Early Access Program, Stellar Cyber released automatic phishing triage and AI-driven case summaries. Reported emails are analyzed in minutes without any human intervention, while agentic AI turns individual alerts into case-level stories with timelines, entity relationships, and response recommendations. These agentic AI features help analysts save hours and act with confidence.

Expanded identity threat detection

Identity threats remain one of the highest threats for organizations. Stellar Cyber keeps adding more identity threat detection in each release. Active Directory attacks and geo-anomaly alerts bring sharper focus to credential misuse and privilege escalation.

Advanced network-based detection

Stellar Cyber provides an NDR solution that detects Command and Control (C2) beaconing and identifies rare or new top-level domains (TLDs), giving early warning of stealthy attacks. These capabilities strengthen Stellar Cyber’s role in uncovering threats that conventional tools often miss.

CrowdStrike premium threat intelligence

Stellar Cyber has a strong built-in TIP platform. It is an open platform allowing customers to bring their own threat intelligence feeds, in addition to many feeds already included. By integrating real-time, high-fidelity IOCs from CrowdStrike, Stellar Cyber enables faster and more accurate detections. Customers gain access to threat intelligence previously out of reach for lean teams.

Customizable machine learning detections

Stellar Cyber’s AI-based detection engine continues to advance, allowing security teams to tune detections for their environments, reduce false positives, and align with each organization’s behavioral patterns. Security analysts can now tailor anomaly models such as Impossible Travel and User Login Location Anomalies via a new, intuitive UI.

ServiceNow workflow enhancements

Stellar Cyber offers integration with various ticketing systems used by its customers. ServiceNow workflow enhancement allows MSSPs and enterprises to gain greater control with multi-tenant filtering and syncing of alerts and cases, ensuring only relevant data flows into ticketing systems. A new on-demand sync button adds responsiveness, enabling immediate updates when needed.

Tenant-level license visibility

Multi-tenant environments can now track license allocations and consumption at the tenant level, giving MSSPs clarity in service delivery and billing.

“With 6.1, we’re not just adding features, we’re giving our customers and partners new illumination across their environments. From new Agentic AI case summaries to customizable ML detections to expanded identity and network threat visibility, this release strengthens the foundation for the human-augmented autonomous SOC. Our vision has always been open, unifying SecOps powered by multi-layer AI, and 6.1 proves we’re delivering on that promise,” said Subo Guha, SVP of Product Management at Stellar Cyber.

“Stellar Cyber 6.1 gives us sharper detections, richer case context, and smoother integration into our workflows. It’s not just an upgrade, it’s a force multiplier for our team and a differentiator for our services. It seamlessly integrates into our tech stack as the tip of the spear, helping inform and influence our detection and response capabilities, easing the burden on our analysts,” said Steve Kane, Managing Director, Cyber Transformation, RSM US LLP.

A milestone toward human-augmented autonomy

By embedding agentic AI directly into workflows, automating investigation, and reducing noise, Stellar Cyber allows analysts to spend less time chasing false positives and more time sharpening defenses.

For MSSPs, 6.1 brings scalability through multi-tenant ServiceNow integration, flexible reporting, and tenant-level license visibility. These features enable providers to deliver differentiated, consistent services to every customer while improving operational efficiency and margins.

For lean enterprise teams, the platform democratizes advanced threat detection and investigation. Analysts gain the same contextual clarity and speed previously reserved for larger SOCs, with AI amplifying human judgment instead of replacing it.

Stellar Cyber 6.1 will be generally available worldwide starting September 28, 2025.