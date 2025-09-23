Blackdot Videris Automate uses AI to speed OSINT, risk detection, and decision-making

Blackdot Solutions unveiled Videris Automate, a platform that delivers new AI capabilities to automate investigations and screening processes. The launch marks a step-change in how organizations can detect risks, uncover hidden connections, and accelerate decision-making at scale.

Videris Automate helps organisations expedite investigation workflows by removing manual steps, enabling organisations to transform investigations processes. The platform allows teams to streamline open source intelligence collection and analysis, so they can plug information gaps and close cases faster.

With access to data sources, including corporate records, adverse news and risk data, organisations now have the ability to automate targeted collection and analysis of external (OSINT) data to respond faster in use cases such as financial crime, screening and due diligence. The scale and speed brought by AI will allow them to drive efficiencies and reduce costs, leaving investigators to focus on more complex cases.

Unlike traditional automation tools, the system is built around Blackdot’s deep expertise in investigations, OSINT and data. It uses large language models and agentic AI to carry out tasks including data collection, entity disambiguation, network and risk analysis, and result summarisation. Automated reporting allows organisations to resolve cases immediately, while human investigators can remain in the loop to ensure compliant and ethical decision-making. Where further, human-led investigation is required, investigations can be opened in Videris Investigate for flexible access to data sources and interactive network visualisation.

Videris Automate is designed specifically for the sensitive, high-stakes environments in which Blackdot’s customers operate. Its outputs are explainable and fully auditable, ensuring they meet the evidential and regulatory standards expected of investigative work in both public and private sector settings.

“These new capabilities reflect our belief that AI has the power to transform investigations, introducing a new way of working that makes investigators not just faster, but fundamentally more effective,” said Stuart Clarke, CEO at Blackdot Solutions. “OSINT traditionally relies on unstructured data, making AI a natural fit for extracting meaningful insights and driving efficiency through automation. The real opportunity lies in reshaping how investigations are conducted, augmenting expertise with unprecedented speed and scale, while still ensuring that control, judgement, and ethical responsibility remain with investigators.”

Videris Automate embodies Blackdot’s commitment to ethical AI use and data security while providing transformative efficiency gains. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing investigative workflows, the platform offers organisations across public and private sectors a trusted solution to meet evolving regulatory and operational challenges.