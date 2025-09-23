Outpost24 launches pen testing packages for mobile apps and APIs

Outpost24 launched new pen test reporting, giving customers a consolidated view of all penetration testing results within a single platform. This eliminates the need to manage multiple reports from different sources, saving time and improving operational efficiency. Security teams can now view, schedule, and download reports directly, with actionable insights from certified pen testers.

According to Gartner, enterprises often take up to three months to identify and address vulnerabilities. The rise of GenAI apps has added complexity, making it harder for security teams to prioritize testing and act quickly on findings. Outpost24’s new reporting capability addresses these challenges by streamlining how organizations run engagements and access results, reducing time to remediation and ensuring direct access to its expert pen testing team.

In addition, Outpost24 is expanding its pen testing services with new packaged pen tests for mobile and API endpoints. These packages enable security teams to identify and manage vulnerabilities in mobile apps and APIs in a cost-effective manner. By leveraging these new packages, organizations can strengthen their security posture and boost return on investment.

“Powered by expert insights from our certified pen testers and enabled by cutting-edge technology, this new complete pen testing solution combines all pen testing results, in-depth reporting, and actionable insights into one innovative platform. This new solution cements Outpost24 as the go-to pen testing partner, enabling companies to accelerate their decision-making and optimize pen testing performance,” said Omri Kletter, CPO at Outpost24.

Outpost24’s latest release brings enhancements to pen testing experience, including: