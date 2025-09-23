Progress Software Flowmon ADS 12.5 simplifies threat detection

Progress Software has released Flowmon ADS 12.5, an anomaly detection system set up to help organizations accelerate threat detection and provide visibility into network activity using AI-driven capabilities.

Security teams are dealing with growing challenges, including rising network traffic, alert fatigue, and more sophisticated attacks. These problems are particularly difficult for midsize enterprises, where smaller IT teams and limited resources can lead to missed threats and slower responses. Flowmon ADS 12.5 addresses these challenges head-on, closing the cybersecurity skills gap and reducing mean time to response (MTTR), without requiring advanced security expertise.

“As cyber threats grow more advanced and the security talent gap widens, organizations need intelligent tools that simplify and strengthen their defenses,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and GM, Infrastructure Management, Progress Software. “Flowmon ADS 12.5 delivers actionable intelligence and automation that empower teams of any size to stay ahead of threats and compliance demands. It’s about building resilient, future-ready security postures in an ever-changing threat landscape.”

Key enhancements in Flowmon ADS 12.5:

AI‑Powered threat briefings: The latest release introduces curated threat intelligence briefings that provide timely insights into emerging vulnerabilities and attack campaigns. These briefings, developed using AI-powered threat analysis and confirmed by security experts, include detailed descriptions, mitigation strategies and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), all accessible directly within the Flowmon ADS interface.

Expert‑level recommendations: Flowmon ADS now offers contextual, step-by-step response guidance designed to simplify incident handling. These recommendations help IT teams take decisive action—such as isolating devices or adjusting policies—without requiring deep cybersecurity expertise.

Enhanced event visualization: A new graph-based visualization feature enables analysts to explore host communications during security events. This interactive view allows for deeper investigation into related events, traffic flows and host interactions, streamlining the analysis process.

Streamlined incident response: Built-in quick links and actionable insights reduce time-to-resolution by guiding users through the response process more efficiently. Combined with real-time and retrospective data analysis, these enhancements support faster, more informed decision-making.