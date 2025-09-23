U.S. Secret Service takes down network of devices threatening government officials

The U.S. Secret Service has broken up a network of electronic devices spread across the New York tristate area that officials say posed an imminent threat to national security. The devices were being used to launch telecommunications attacks and to send threats targeting senior government officials.

Investigators discovered more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards at multiple locations. According to the agency, these devices were capable of much more than sending anonymous threatening calls. They could disrupt cell phone towers, launch denial-of-service attacks, and allow criminals to communicate securely and anonymously.

While the investigation is still active, early forensic work shows that some of the devices were being used for communications between nation-state actors and individuals already known to federal law enforcement. Officials did not name any countries or groups involved.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran. “The U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”

The timing and location raised alarms for investigators. The devices were found within 35 miles of New York City as world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. With the potential for widespread telecommunications problems and the risk of harm to protected officials, the Secret Service moved quickly to take down the network.

The Secret Service has not said whether anyone has been arrested or charged. Forensic analysis of the seized devices is continuing as investigators work to understand the full scope of the network and what it was being used for.

Officials are treating this as an ongoing investigation. They have warned that similar attacks on telecommunications infrastructure are possible, especially during major events like the United Nations gathering.