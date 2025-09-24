Building AI responsibly from day one

In this Help Net Security video, David Hardoon, Global Head of AI Enablement at Standard Chartered, discusses the role of ethics and safety in AI development.

He explains why principles like fairness, accountability, and transparency must be built into AI systems from the very beginning. Using real-world examples, David discusses how to address bias, ensure data represents diverse demographics, and make informed design decisions.

He also highlights transparency and explainability, showing how these factors help build trust and mitigate harm.

