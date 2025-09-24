Sentry’s AI code review automates testing and error detection across pull requests

Sentry released the beta of AI code review, an AI-powered solution that identifies and fixes code issues before they reach production. Following its acquisitions of Codecov (2022) and Emerge Tools (2025), AI code review marks a step in Sentry’s expansion into the pre-release phase of software development.

Like Sentry’s AI debugging agent Seer, AI code review leverages the power of artificial intelligence to predict errors, review pull requests (PRs) for accuracy, and even auto-generate unit tests, all before shipping code to production.

“AI code review gives developers the edge to stop errors before they ever reach production,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “AI has already reshaped how software is built, and with Seer we proved it could revolutionize debugging by root causing issues with over 94% accuracy and delivering context-aware fixes in seconds. Now Sentry users can benefit from that intelligence earlier in the build cycle, powered by Sentry’s deep context and code insights, so teams can ship cleaner code with speed and confidence.”

AI code review is designed to bring speed, accuracy, and confidence to software development. Instead of catching errors only after code is deployed, developers can now prevent them from ever reaching production.

Key capabilities include:

Error prediction: Automatically flags high-confidence, high-impact issues in pull requests, showing developers where and why a bug will occur and suggesting actionable fixes.

Automatically flags high-confidence, high-impact issues in pull requests, showing developers where and why a bug will occur and suggesting actionable fixes. Smart PR review: Detects typos, formatting errors, and logical mistakes so human reviewers can focus on architecture and design decisions.

Detects typos, formatting errors, and logical mistakes so human reviewers can focus on architecture and design decisions. Test generation: Uses AI to generate unit tests for code in a pull request, accelerating test coverage without draining developer time.

“The only thing easier than debugging errors with Sentry is having fewer errors to debug in the first place,” said Rohan Bhaumik, Senior Product Manager at Sentry. “By combining predictive error detection with automated testing, AI code review reduces wasted time in code reviews, strengthens test coverage, and lets teams merge with confidence.”

With AI code review, Sentry expands upstream into pre-release, uniting testing and observability to ensure stability across the software lifecycle.

The benefits of Sentry AI code review include: