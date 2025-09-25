Onapsis enhances SAP security with latest platform updates

Onapsis announced updates to its Onapsis Platform, including the launch of three new capabilities: the SAP Notes Command Center, Rapid Controls for Dangerous Exploits, and Alert on Anything for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). Together, these enhancements provide organizations with insights, visibility, and automation to strengthen their SAP application security posture.

“This is a pivotal time in SAP security. Organizations no longer have the time to spend sorting through false positives or wondering if a patch is applied correctly; instead, they need security solutions that are customizable to their business and attack surface,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “The new capabilities in our Assess and Defend products, as well as the expansion of our platform, provide our customers with the technologies they need to keep ahead of sophisticated threat actors, protect their most valuable data, and achieve business resilience.”

The exploitation of SAP applications is a top concern for organizations, as this year the industry is experiencing a record number of attacks targeting business-critical applications, leaving thousands of enterprises compromised. To help ensure companies are prepared and protected, Onapsis is delivering new updates that proactively discover threat activity with enhanced exploit detection rules and streamline all SAP security measures with task prioritization and patch validation.

These updates include:

SAP notes command center in assess: Empowers users to easily anticipate SAP patch days and prioritize tasks while also providing additional insights into SAP Note applications. This new dashboard eliminates the time spent on false positives, reduces the risk of undetected vulnerabilities and automatically validates that all patches, including manual configurations and workarounds, were applied correctly.

Rapid controls: Leverages Defend’s unque exploit detection rules to monitor for threat activity targeting the most dangerous SAP vulnerabilities. These controls proactively address the risk of critical vulnerabilities and support regulatory requirements, such as EU NIS2 and US SEC rules.

Alert on anything for SAP BTP: Enables organizations to customize and expand their BTP threat monitoring, providing users with the flexibility needed to manage security controls tailored to individual use cases

Expanded coverage analysis in Onapsis security advisor: Automatically identifies assets in a customer’s security landscape that are not being actively monitored for threats, expanding their visibility to detect and act on any potential unmonitored critical systems in their SAP business landscapes

“With the launch of these new enhancements, organizations are able to take control of their SAP security by proactively addressing any vulnerabilities and automatically identifying assets that aren’t protected in their security landscape but could weaken or cause disruption to their SAP applications,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, CPO at Onapsis.