8×8 Omni Shield blocks SMS fraud threats

8×8 has launched 8×8 Omni Shield Self-Service, a no-code SMS fraud protection tool that helps businesses to detect, monitor, and block threats like Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) in real time.

Built directly into 8×8 Connect, 8×8 Omni Shield gives business users, not just developers, the ability to manage fraud defense through an intuitive, self-managed dashboard. Teams can identify suspicious activity, suspend fraudulent traffic, and analyze live SMS trends in just a few clicks.

“From e-commerce to banking, SMS is the backbone of digital engagement – and that makes it a growing target,” said Igor Mostovoy, Product Director, CPaaS at 8×8, Inc. “With 8×8 Omni Shield, our customers gain the visibility and control to stop fraud before it impacts their business or their brand. What used to take days now takes minutes, and that speed makes all the difference.”

Soling a growing, global criisis

SMS-based attacks are escalating fast. In 2023 alone, SMS fraud cost businesses an estimated $2.1 billion USD, fueled by tactics like AIT, smishing, and spoofing. And yet, most defense tools are reactive, requiring technical resources or lagging insights that arrive too late.

8×8 Omni Shield Self-Service features offer:

Live fraud detection and alerts, powered by behavioral traffic analysis

One-click blocking of high-risk operators or routes

Auto-suspend to instantly halt fraudulent traffic when alerts fire, without human intervention

Real-time dashboards to track anomalies, conversion rates, and message health

Built for business teams

Whether an employee sits in product, operations, or security, 8×8 Omni Shield makes fraud protection a team sport. There’s no need to submit tickets, engage dev resources, or wait for monthly reports, everything is right in the dashboard.

Global reach. Local impact.

In mobile-first regions such as Southeast Asia, where SMS powers everything from banking OTPs to logistics notifications, 8×8 Omni Shield helps organizations stop fraud before it inflates costs or erodes trust.

Already, early adopters are reporting reductions in AIT-related spend and increased confidence in SMS campaign performance.