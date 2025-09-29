The CISO’s guide to stronger board communication

In this Help Net Security video, Alisdair Faulkner, CEO of Darwinium, explores how the role of the CISO has changed over the past decade. Faulkner shares insights on how CISOs can communicate with the board, overcome common pitfalls such as overly technical language, and position cybersecurity as a business enabler rather than a cost center.

He also examines the impact of AI as a transformative tool and a potential threat and how it is reshaping board-level conversations. With practical strategies, this video helps CISOs build trust and alignment with executives while driving innovation and resilience.