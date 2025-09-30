Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 30, 2025

Application Security Architect

Vancity | Canada | Hybrid

As an Application Security Architect, you will lead the design and planning of information security projects, including cost estimation and forecasting. Contribute to the development of enterprise security documentation such as policies, standards, baselines, guidelines, and procedures. Assess security risks across programs, projects, and operational processes, and recommend architecture remediation strategies.

CISO

UVeye | Israel | Hybrid

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and architecture ensuring the highest protection against cyber threats. Lead incident response efforts, including coordinating with internal teams and external partners, to mitigate security incidents promptly. Implement advanced threat detection and monitoring tools to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities and potential breaches proactively.

Cloud SecOps Lead

RIB Software | India | Remote

As a Cloud SecOps Lead, you will lead and develop the Security Operations team, defining processes for monitoring, response, and continuous improvement. Oversee SIEM and SOAR operations, ensuring effective detection, alert triage, and automated incident response. Coordinate incident response efforts end-to-end, including containment, remediation, and post-incident reviews.

Cybersecurity Architect

Voith Hydro | Germany | Remote

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop cyber security concepts and architectures with the development teams to fulfill the respective security target levels supports, including threat and risk analysis. Drive the implementation of cyber security measures over the whole lifecycle of Voith Hydro products, and initiate penetration tests for high-risk areas for independent validation of issues and remediation efforts as well as analyze and evaluate specific customer project security requirements.

Cybersecurity Engineer

MANTECH | USA | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will conduct in-depth analysis of cyber security tools, applications, and methodology to maximize and optimize the enterprise cyber security posture using reverse engineering techniques to understand their behavior, functionality, and impact. Utilize tools and techniques providing advice to tune enterprise cyber security tools to scan, stop, and alert on threats and incidents enabling event/incident analysis, troubleshooting, and resolution.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Tenet Healthcare | USA | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will serve as the SME for the cybersecurity operations team and the main escalation point for SIEM issues, supporting root cause analysis and service restoration. You will help shape the enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy by collaborating with stakeholders and Tenet service providers. Report security gaps to leadership with appropriate recommendations.

Cyber Security Consultant

PwC | India | On-site

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will design and implement a secure OT architecture, including network segmentation, firewalls, access controls, and specific OT security measures. Oversee incident response activities for OT, including detection, containment, eradication, and recovery, ensuring business continuity and minimal disruption.

Cyber Security Consultant

Daintta | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will support the development and roll out of cyber security strategies, capabilities, and operating models to meet clients’ goals. Undertake risk and maturity assessments, providing strategic guidance on how to improve cybersecurity posture using a risk-based approach with articulation of mitigations/ controls and their respective impact on reducing risk.

Cyber Security Engineer

UNSW College | Australia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will monitor SIEM and other security platforms for alerts, triaging and escalating incidents as needed. You will execute first- and second-level response procedures, including containment, investigation, and documentation. You will administer and maintain endpoint protection, email security, firewalls, and other security infrastructure, run vulnerability scans, record findings, and coordinate remediation with the appropriate teams.

Cyber Security Engineer

CLUSTER REPLY | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design security architectures for cloud and hybrid environments based on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365. Implement protection solutions using Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Azure Security Center, Purview, and Intune. Manage identity and access through Azure AD, MFA, PIM, and Conditional Access.

Cyber Threat Investigator

Accenture | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Threat Investigator, you will develop, maintain, and enhance security detection content primarily for the Splunk SIEM, to enable the detection of threats across diverse platforms. Perform security monitoring, reviewing and triaging triggered alerts, and suggesting improvements. Collaborate with the extended security team to identify gaps in detection coverage, log ingestion and alerting based on business risks and threats.

Information Security – Firewall & Network Engineer

Starr | USA | On-site

As an Information Security – Firewall & Network Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and support of the organization’s firewall infrastructure, primarily focusing on Palo Alto Networks technologies. The engineer will ensure the security and integrity of the company’s networks and will work closely with the IT security team to develop comprehensive network security measures.

Information Security Officer

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority | UAE | On-site

As a Information Security Officer, you will identify vulnerabilities in DCAA’s network, develop and implement security plans, and monitor network usage for policy compliance. You’ll stay current with IT security threats and standards and perform penetration tests to detect flaws.

Information Security Penetration Tester

Pennymac | USA | On-site

As an Information Security Penetration Tester, you will conduct security assessments using a combination of manual and automated techniques to uncover vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors across enterprise assets. Identify and prioritize critical vulnerabilities, incorporating threat intelligence to assess potential exploitability and ensure remediation efforts align with the evolving threat landscape.

Information Technology and Cyber Risk Manager

HSBC | Germany | Hybrid

As an Information Technology and Cyber Risk Manager, you will define security policies, support penetration testing, and drive regulatory and strategic programs. You will also provide technical support for projects such as new core banking systems and the DORA transition.

Junior Cybersecurity Operations Center Analyst

Philippine Airlines | Philippines | Hybrid

As a Junior Cybersecurity Operations Center Analyst, you will monitor network traffic, system logs, and security devices in a 24×7 SOC environment, analyzing anomalous activity and investigating security incidents. Evaluate security alerts, prioritize incidents, and escalate critical issues, providing incident response support and following standard procedures to mitigate security risks.

Mainframe Security Lead

AXA Group Operations | France | On-site

As a Mainframe Security Lead, you will assess IBM Mainframe Z Series and iSeries environments for vulnerabilities and coordinate incident response with relevant teams. You will identify potential threats and take proactive measures to mitigate risks.

Penetration Testing Analyst

Sun Life | Ireland | On-site

As a Penetration Testing Analyst, you will perform penetration testing and vulnerability scanning activities for Sun Life’s internal and external clients. Present reports and data on the findings from penetration testing to the various support teams responsible for these applications. Provide guidance for these teams, making recommendations and/or delivering recommendations to ensure any vulnerabilities found are adequately addressed.

Platform Security Engineer – PKI & Cryptography

Generali | Italy | Hybrid

As a Platform Security Engineer – PKI & Cryptography, you will design, deploy, and manage PKI services, including root and subordinate Certificate Authorities. Oversee the lifecycle of digital certificates managing the CLM solution of the Group. Administer and maintain HSMs, ensuring secure key storage and operations. Support the management of cryptographic solutions (symmetric/asymmetric encryption, key management, signing, hashing).

Senior Application Security Engineer

Kaltura | Israel | Hybrid

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will work with product and engineering teams to embed security across the SDLC. You will conduct design reviews, threat modeling, code reviews, and drive remediation while managing security tools like SAST, SCA, and IaC. You will lead penetration tests, mentor developers on best practices, and implement automation frameworks and product security features. You will also support RFPs and customer security requests.

Senior IAM Specialist

Sobeys | Canada | Hybrid

As a Senior IAM Specialist, you will design, deploy and manage CyberArk Secure Infrastructure Access (SIA) for secure, credential-less access to Linux, Windows and Databases across hybrid environments. Implement and maintain Identity Security Intelligence (ISI) for behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, and risk-based policy enforcement. Configure and manage CyberArk Remote Access for secure, agentless vendor access without VPN dependency.

Senior Red Team Specialist

CyberGate Defense | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Red Team Specialist, you will design and lead red team engagements that simulate real-world threat actors. Perform comprehensive internal and external penetration tests across web, mobile, and network infrastructure. Identify vulnerabilities, develop custom exploits, and escalate privileges.Conduct social engineering assessments, including phishing, vishing, and physical intrusion tests.

Senior Security Architect

Keyrock | France | Remote

As a Senior Security Architect, you will design security methods and controls, ensuring/enforcing sensitive data/asset and system security, integrity, and confidentiality. Identify and assess security risks and vulnerabilities, and formulate/implement mitigation/enforcement strategies. Develop, refine, and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures emphasizing data and funds security.

SOC Operator

Crisis24 | USA | On-site

As a SOC Operator, you will monitor and assess daily alerts, reported incidents, and intrusion alarms. You’ll manage access control, video systems, and intrusion detection, dispatching security officers as needed. You’ll also monitor events using open-source intelligence and coordinate with local assets.

Vulnerability Remediation Engineer

ECI | Philippines | On-site

As a Vulnerability Remediation Engineer, you will lead complex remediation efforts across infrastructure, applications, and cloud environments. Analyze vulnerability scan results, assess risk, and recommend or implement appropriate remediation actions. Ensure remediation activities comply with internal policies, SLAs, and regulatory requirements.

Vulnerability Management Specialist

Grant Thornton | Ireland | On-site

As a Vulnerability Management Specialist, you will manage and maintain the enterprise vulnerability management program, ensuring timely identification and remediation of vulnerabilities across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. Perform vulnerability scans, secure configuration scans, and policy compliance scans using Qualys and other tools.