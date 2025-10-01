New 360 Strata platform delivers actionable intelligence to protect sensitive data

360 Privacy launched 360 Strata, an advanced privacy platform designed to transform how organizations understand, manage, and reduce digital exposures.

The platform empowers executives, security teams, and family offices with actionable intelligence to identify what personal information is exposed and deliver measurable outcomes.

360 Strata ensures sensitive data is protected while providing clients with actionable insight to assess impact and make informed decisions.

“Organizations have lacked the architectural visibility leaders need to demonstrate value,” said Chuck Randolph, SVP of Strategic Intelligence and Security at 360 Privacy. “360 Strata transforms how organizations understand and demonstrate their digital exposure management through unmatched transparency into both exposures and measurable outcomes.”

Operational clarity

Organizations need visibility into their exposure architecture to understand progress and outcomes. 360 Strata eliminates uncertainty by introducing defined lifecycle states for every exposure. This systematic approach transforms fragmented incident management into exposure intelligence.

With this dimensional visibility, organizations can demonstrate measurable value and transform exposure management from cost center to strategic advantage.

Secure transparency

360 Strata provides actionable visibility into exposures while protecting sensitive data through role-based permissions. All incidents show exposure data types without revealing actual values, giving leaders the context they need without compromising security. Granular access controls ensure sensitive details are viewable only when operationally necessary, balancing complete transparency with absolute security.

Platform capabilities

360 Strata provides dimensional intelligence capabilities through the Incident Explorer: