Siemens simplifies OT security with virtualized, encrypted connectivity

Siemens launched SINEC Secure Connect, the zero trust security platform designed for operational technology (OT) networks. The software solution virtualizes network structures using overlay networks. It enables Machine-to-Machine, Machine-to-Cloud, and Machine-to-Datacenter connections, plus secure remote access to industrial systems, all without relying on VPNs.

Shop floor devices using SINEC Secure Connect remain protected from unauthorized external access while maintaining the necessary operational connectivity. This allows industrial companies to realize secure, flexible, and future-proof OT networking.

Addressing critical OT security challenges

The launch comes just as the global OT security market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, according to industry reports, driven by the increasing digitalization of manufacturing and rising cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure and production environments.

Industrial operators are facing mounting pressure not just from security threats but also from the administrative complexity of current solutions.

“Traditional network security approaches struggle with the convergence of IT and OT systems, creating vulnerabilities when industrial systems connect to cloud services, remote access points, and external partner networks,” says Michael Metzler, VP of Horizontal Management Cybersecurity for Digital Industries at Siemens. “With the SINEC Secure Connect platform, Siemens offers a cybersecurity solution that protects increasingly digitalized production networks while also helping to simplify network management.”

SINEC Secure Connect addresses these interconnection challenges with a zero trust architecture that creates a secure virtual overlay network above existing the OT infrastructure. The platform establishes end-to-end encrypted, identity-verified connections between authorized devices while protecting industrial systems from unauthorized external access.

Unlike VPN approaches that create broad network access, SINEC Secure Connect implements granular, policy-based controls that prevent lateral movement, while reducing the administrative complexity of IP-based machine management and enabling cost-efficient compliance with IEC 62443 cybersecurity standards.

Deployments supported in any network environment

The platform’s architecture enables flexible deployment options, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid configurations. Its built-in redundancy makes it suitable for high-availability industrial environments, regardless of existing infrastructure constraints. Unlike complex firewall-based approaches, its deployment flexibility is enhanced by simplified network administration that requires only outbound connections, eliminating the error-prone configuration management associated with traditional OT security solutions.

To maximize the return on existing investments, SINEC Secure Connect seamlessly integrates with the current SCALANCE portfolio for OT networks from Siemens, allowing companies to reuse their existing equipment while optimizing capital expenditures and reducing operational costs, thanks to a unified platform approach.

This integration strategy extends to legacy device protection, where the platform enhances Defense in Depth concepts with advanced cell protection capabilities for existing Siemens network devices, including SCALANCE S and SCALANCE MUM systems, to enable security coverage across both new and established industrial installations.