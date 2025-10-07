OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Drive delivers portable, network-free threat scanning

OPSWAT launched MetaDefender Drive with Smart Touch, a portable cybersecurity device designed for malware and compliance scanning of transient cyber assets regardless of network connectivity.

It works across servers, desktops, and laptops before they enter secure environments. The device lets security teams to prevent cyberattacks, which can severely impact operations, including downtime from inbound and transient assets.

Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, MetaDefender Drive with Smart Touch is a compact, handheld device featuring physical connectivity controls that eliminate the risk of network-based compromise during operation. The device enables organizations to scan and validate transient assets, including vendor laptops, contractor devices, and other critical devices, ensuring they are threat-free before being introduced into secure environments.

The next-generation MetaDefender Drive is powered by OPSWAT’s Metascan Multiscanning technology, leveraging up to seven anti-malware engines, file-based vulnerability assessment, proactive data loss prevention (DLP), and country-of-origin detection. It also includes boot-level analysis for deep inspection of cyber assets. With a simple touch interface and requiring no installation, the device is easy to use, even in high-security, air-gapped facilities.

“By combining our advanced multiscanning and data sanitization technologies in a handheld form factor, we’re giving critical infrastructure operators the best of both worlds—uncompromising security and the operational flexibility to enable operations anywhere independent of connectivity,” said Itay Glick, Vice President of Products, OPSWAT. “With seamless integration into My OPSWAT Central Management, organizations can centrally monitor and update the MetaDefender Drive with Smart Touch remotely, ensuring every transient and critical asset is verified and safe for use.”