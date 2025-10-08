Radiflow360 unifies OT risk, compliance, and response

Radiflow has launched the new Radiflow360, a unified, AI-enhanced OT cybersecurity platform that delivers visibility, risk management and streamlined incident response for mid-sized industrial enterprises.

Radiflow360 now enables mid-sized industrial operators to gain visibility and control over their OT networks and risks, and is supported by an AI analyst assistant that speeds up assessments and prioritizes threats.

This new platform streamlines compliance, accelerates incident response and integrates seamlessly with other Radiflow and third-party tools, delivering a scalable, unified approach to OT cybersecurity. The built-in AI analyst assistant seamlessly interfaces with commercial GenAI engines to bridge skill gaps and accelerate incident investigation.

Radiflow360 targets OT security teams at mid-sized industrial enterprises that need comprehensive, real-time control of their operational environments, but often struggle with manual processes and siloed tools. The platform frees these organizations from the need to juggle multiple systems by unifying intrusion and anomaly detection with the initial phases of asset discovery and risk assessment in a single pane of glass.

This integrated platform enables precise asset mapping, automated risk and compliance scoring, streamlined security control planning and continuous anomaly monitoring, reducing complexity and accelerating response times.

For Radiflow’s partners, the new Radiflow360 platform offers a centralized solution to deliver scalable, differentiated OT security services to their mid-range industrial enterprise and OT operator customers.

“Barrier has been working with Radiflow for many years and the company’s solutions add significant agility to our OT Managed SOC service we provide to industrial enterprises across the UK,” said Iain Slater, Sales Director at Barrier Networks. “The new Radiflow360 platform, in particular its unified approach to OT security, is exactly the kind of innovation our mid-market OT operator customers need at a time when UK industrial organizations are facing an increasing wave of targeted OT cyber-threats.”

“The launch of our new Radiflow360 platform is an exciting milestone in our ongoing mission with a focus on providing mid-market industrial operators with a unified framework to manage their OT security lifecycle – from asset discovery to risk assessment and anomalies monitoring to AI-powered risk assessments and prioritizations,” said Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow.