Varonis Interceptor stops AI-evasive email attacks

Varonis Systems announced the availability of Varonis Interceptor, a new approach to email security that uses multi-layered AI to detect and block social engineering attacks, even when they originate from trusted or compromised sources.

Attackers are using LLMs to deliver targeted phishing campaigns and craft pixel-perfect credential stealing websites at machine speed. When attacks come from compromised vendors or hijacked employee accounts, traditional detection methods break down.

“Bad actors aren’t hacking computers, they’re hacking trust,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO of Varonis. “Varonis Interceptor stops breaches at the earliest point of attack — the inbox. Customers trust Varonis to defend their sensitive data, and now they can turn to us to defend against the new wave of AI-powered social engineering attacks.”

Varonis Interceptor uses specialized AI models, natural-language processing, computer vision, behavioral analysis, and phishing sandbox, to spot never-before-seen attacks and remove them from inboxes in real time.

With Interceptor, organizations gain: