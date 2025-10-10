comforte AG debuts TAMUNIO, its all-in-one shield for data security

comforte AG launched TAMUNIO, a unified data security platform designed to reduce risk, accelerate innovation with cloud and AI, and optimize operational costs for the most demanding enterprises.

Built on decades of experience securing mission-critical environments, TAMUNIO integrates the best of comforte’s existing product portfolio with new capabilities designed to help customers manage the digital challenges of today and tomorrow.

As they double down on digital transformation to accelerate growth, organizations are seeing their cyber-attack grow dramatically, putting data in the crosshairs of global threat actors. With financial data, health records and personal information scattered across clouds and jurisdictions, security teams struggle to protect data while regulatory scrutiny deepens and business demand for data-driven insights grows.

At stake is not just potentially significant financial and reputational loss, but also competitive agility and, increasingly, personal liability for executives.

“With mounting geopolitical and market volatility, global regulations, AI-driven attacks, and quantum threats, there has never been a more critical moment to take control of your data,” said Henning Horst, CTO at comforte AG. “With TAMUNIO, we’re helping to turn data security from a cost center into a growth accelerator—enabling customers to accelerate cloud, AI and analytics at enterprise scale without compromising on security.”

TAMUNIO’s architecture comprises two key elements. At its core is automated data discovery, classification and protection—the latter achieved via tokenization and format-preserving encryption (FPE), which render data cryptographically useless to attackers while preserving its utility for business users.

For scenarios where customers still require access to the original plaintext, TAMUNIO introduces Data Sovereignty Zones: hardware-isolated Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) powered by confidential computing. These zones can be deployed across any cloud infrastructure while remaining fully governed and controlled by the customer.

TAMUNIO product highlights

Data-centric protection: Built-in tokenization, encryption, and AI-powered detection to safeguard sensitive data across its lifecycle.

Built-in tokenization, encryption, and AI-powered detection to safeguard sensitive data across its lifecycle. Quantum-safe cryptography: Protects data against future quantum threats while securing today’s operations.

Protects data against future quantum threats while securing today’s operations. Confidential compute and data sovereignty zones: Ensure sensitive plaintext data is only processed in secure, customer-controlled zones in the cloud (e.g., detokenization).

Ensure sensitive plaintext data is only processed in secure, customer-controlled zones in the cloud (e.g., detokenization). AI-powered data discovery: Automatically and continuously detects sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources.

Automatically and continuously detects sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources. Unstructured data and file protection: Expands protection to mitigate breach risks across all sensitive enterprise data.

Expands protection to mitigate breach risks across all sensitive enterprise data. Centralized monitoring, auditing and key management: Reduces complexity and compliance costs across hybrid IT environments.

And, for AI, TAMUNIO provides two powerful layers of protection: