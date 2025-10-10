Mobilicom rolls out a secured autonomy system powering next-gen AI drones

Mobilicom launched the Secured Autonomy (SA) Compute PRO-AT, which combines Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) cybersecurity software with Aitech’s rugged, NVIDIA-based AI Supercomputers, including the A230 Vortex AI GPGPU (general-purpose computing on graphics processing units) supercomputer.

By integrating these solutions, Mobilicom expands its offerings for larger and faster drones, including platforms covered in the U.S. Department of Defense Group 2 and 3 UAS category.

The SA Compute PRO-AT establishes a new category of Secured Autonomy Computing. The system addresses the urgent demand for mission computers with embedded, defense-grade cybersecurity. Designed for aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical markets, the product pairs AI-driven, high-performance processing with proactive, real-time cyber defense and rugged reliability.

“This launch marks a major milestone for Mobilicom as we deliver the first solution in our Secured Autonomy Computing roadmap,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “We aim to sett a new benchmark for secure, mission-ready autonomy. Developed with Aitech, the SA Compute PRO-AT enhances system integrity, ensures mission continuity, and provides Tier-1 UAS manufacturers with unmatched cybersecurity protection built into powerful computing hardware.”

OS3 software provides cybersecurity for next-generation AI-driven drones through continuous monitoring, detection, alarm, and prevention of threats during the entire mission. Its multi-layered architecture implements advanced intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) that prevent tampering, data theft, and unauthorized access in real-time. Designed for complex operations, OS3 enables continuous resilience through threat detection and automated response while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Aitech’s NVIDIA-powered autonomous computers provide high-performance embedded systems for AI, deep learning, and video or signal processing. Built to operate reliably in remote and harsh environments, they are deployed across land, air, sea, and space. In UAS operations, these rugged systems support autonomous flight control, real-time surveillance, and mission payload processing. By accelerating the OODA loop, they deliver actionable data faster, helping operators make better decisions in dynamic mission environments.