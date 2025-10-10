Proof launches Certify, the cryptographic answer to AI-generated fraud

Generative AI is enabling the proliferation of fake documents, images, videos, and data at an unprecedented scale, to the point where it’s indistinguishable from reality. While fake media and misinformation have garnered the most attention, the real danger in AI lies in its ability to forge signatures, falsify records, impersonate one’s voice on the phone or fake a person’s likeness on video.

Proof’s Certify product enables instantly authorized digital signing of any type of content using a verified legal identity. This represents a technological leap from basic e-signatures akin to the EMV chip’s transformation of the payment industry, as counterfeit card fraud was eliminated with cryptographically authenticated transactions. Certify introduces a similar paradigm for digital identity. By cryptographically signing all media and data, Certify generates irrefutable digital evidence that cannot be counterfeited by generative AI.

Proof has reached more than $600 billion in secured digital transactions across mortgage closings, retirement fund withdrawals, insurance claims, and estate planning. With Certify, your identity is embedded in everything you do online, creating verifiable records that anyone can trust:

Tax returns submitted with certainty in the filer’s identity

Images and videos with cryptographic proof of the creator

Records and documents that organizations can verify are genuine

Wire instructions so that treasury departments can trust the information submitted

Legal agreements that cannot be forged or disputed as fake

“Proof is addressing the threat of AI-generated fraud head-on with a solution that is entirely unique and in high demand, particularly in financial services,” said Travis Jarae, CEO, Liminal. “Our data shows that 83% of buyers in financial services indicated they need a platform solution that covers identity and fraud use cases together.”

Extending far beyond e-signatures, with Certify verifiable records will supplant any digital asset that is accepted by existing legal frameworks: documents, images, video, audio, and structured data. This makes it possible to authenticate all forms of media, ensuring provenance and accountability in an era where digital forgeries are proliferating. Organizations can immediately verify the authenticity of any evidence they receive, without requiring users to present their identification every time.

Proof is also announcing the availability of the Identity Authorization Network, where consumers can now save their verified biometric identity once and instantly true-sign any media and data across the Proof platform. This digital identity eliminates the need for repeated onboarding and establishes a chain of trust with every authorization, as there’s an inextricable link between an identity and the record it produces.