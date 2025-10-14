Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 14, 2025

Cyber Security Analyst I

First Citizens Bank | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will be responsible for developing skills related to the use of the standard intelligence cycle (collection, analysis, and dissemination) across a variety of topics, including geopolitics, cybersecurity, physical security, and fraud/criminal activity.

Information Security Risk Officer

Davies | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Risk Officer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining organizational policies and standards based on recognized frameworks, including ISO/IEC 27001. In addition, you will assist in reviewing, monitoring, and documenting information security risks, assessments, and treatment activities.

Network Security Analyst

Intel Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

The Network Security Analyst supports the architecture, implementation, and validation of network and network security solutions within secure enclaves, including product testing and selection. The role also contributes to long-term design and roadmap planning to enhance scalability and resilience across secure enclave environments.

Information Security Analyst

Prism Digital | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will advise IT teams on immediate actions during security incidents, translating strategy into quick, actionable responses. You will also support ongoing information security operations, including tracking metrics, monitoring activity, and managing security projects across applications and users.

IT Security Analyst

City of Fayetteville, North Carolina | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Analyst, you will be responsible for monitoring SIEM, XDR, and endpoint logs to detect and escalate security incidents. In addition, you will perform forensic investigations to determine root causes and support containment efforts.

Junior Cyber securiy analyst

Cloudfall | Hong Kong | On-site – View job details

As a member of the Cloudfall security team, you will monitor, analyze, and defend enterprise systems using data-driven methods and industry best practices. Your work will cover security monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat analysis across diverse environments and technologies.

CISO

1Kosmos | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead the development and execution of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, ensuring the protection of critical assets while enabling business objectives through secure and resilient operations.

Senior Information Technology Security Officer

Fruition Group Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Technology Security Officer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining security systems to protect the organization’s IT infrastructure and data assets.

Data Privacy Lead

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Data Privacy Lead, you will be responsible for establishing and overseeing enterprise-wide data privacy strategies and policies that comply with regulatory obligations and support organizational priorities. This includes developing comprehensive privacy frameworks, ensuring adherence to laws such as GDPR, UAE PDPL, and CCPA, and leading data mapping efforts to identify personal data and assess privacy risks.

Infrastructure and Security Engineer

Akkodis | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Infrastructure and Security Engineer, you will be responsible for evaluating, implementing, and enhancing security measures across all areas of the organization’s technology infrastructure.

Penetration Tester

Hackerbase | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform security assessments of the organization’s applications, systems, and networks to identify, analyze, and help remediate vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity Penetration Tester

Roche | Spain | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for identifying and evaluating vulnerabilities in products and systems, and for working with product teams to ensure timely remediation across all stages of the product lifecycle.

Senior Security Engineer

LexisNexis Risk Solutions | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will conduct research, design, and engineering activities for a dedicated project within the European Union. This role involves identifying, investigating, and resolving ISO 27001 security controls while applying hands-on expertise with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Vulnerability and Compliance Management tools.

Security Specialist – Cloud

Palo Alto Networks | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Security Specialist – Cloud, you will work closely with account teams to develop and recommend tailored cloud security solutions. Acting as a trusted advisor, you will present to customers and guide discussions with both technical teams and executive leadership.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Inside Higher Ed | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will protect the organization’s systems and data from cyber threats by monitoring security events, assessing vulnerabilities, and implementing safeguards to maintain compliance with cybersecurity standards.

Cyber Security Officer

City of Nedlands | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Officer, you will play a key role in protecting digital assets, managing identity and access controls, and educating internal stakeholders on cybersecurity and the responsible use of AI.

Infrastructure Cloud and Security Manager

Tegel Foods | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As an Infrastructure, Cloud, and Security Manager reporting to the GM – Information Technology, you will lead a skilled team of IT professionals responsible for Tegel’s infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud operations.

Cyber Security Analyst

Coforge | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of network security parameters and ensuring consistent protection. Additionally, you will assess the security requirements of new or upgraded networks to identify and address potential risks.

Senior Automation Engineer

Seraphic Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Automation Engineer, you will design and develop automation infrastructure for UI and API tests across cloud services and on-premises components.

Web Security Specialist

Connective Business Solution | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Web Security Specialist, you will assist in developing and managing web security policies and procedures for the enterprise. You will also evaluate information security solutions across Internet, Intranet, and Extranet environments.

ISACA Cyber Trainer

Firebrand Training | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an ISACA Cyber Trainer, you will develop, organize, and deliver cybersecurity training programs focused on ISACA certifications such as CISM, CISA, CRISC, and related domains.

Group-IT Security Analyst

GAC Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Group IT Security Analyst, you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining security controls across on-premises and Azure Cloud environments, covering networks, infrastructure, and applications.