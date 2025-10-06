How to succeed at cybersecurity job interviews

Imagine this: you’ve made it through the résumé screen, your skills look solid on paper, and now it’s interview day. The next hour will decide whether you move forward or go back to the job boards. What separates the candidates who land offers from those who don’t is preparation and knowing what to expect when the questions start coming.

Types of cybersecurity interviews

Cybersecurity interviews can take many forms depending on the employer. Often, you’ll start with a conversation with a recruiter or someone from the talent acquisition team, followed by meetings with the hiring manager or team members to discuss the role and your career goals. Some companies hold panel interviews to evaluate both skills and team fit.

You may also face technical tests, coding challenges, or scenario-based questions to see how you solve problems. Interviews can be in person or virtual, and some organizations, especially government agencies, use multi-step processes combining tests, scenario exercises, and structured interviews.

Míriam Cuartero Diaz, HR Business Partner at Teladoc Health, told Help Net Security that these scenario-based elements can be especially tricky: “I’ve noticed that candidates in cybersecurity sometimes struggle more with practical scenarios, especially when they need to explain step by step how they would handle a security incident.”

“Many also find it challenging to communicate technical risks in simple terms to non-technical people, which is a key part of the role. The best way to get better is to practice explaining things out loud, both technical steps and simple explanations for non-technical people. The more you do it, the more natural it becomes in interviews,” Diaz concluded.

Getting ready

Learn as much as you can about the company through their website or social media. Knowing their goals, products, and values helps you understand the company.

Your resume is the first thing that will be closely reviewed, so it will serve as the starting point for preparing for potential questions. Most questions will focus on your education, skills, and any certifications you hold.

You should be honest when discussing your skills. Trying to appear as if you know everything can backfire. If you are dishonest about your skills, it will eventually come to light and can damage your credibility and your resume. Being upfront helps build trust.

Preparing for interview questions

By researching common questions for your role and rehearsing answers, you’ll organize your ideas, build confidence, and fluency.

The questions might be technical, or more general, like explaining what excites you about the company. Either way, the more time you spend practicing, the more prepared and comfortable you’ll be when it counts.

Take your time to understand each question before answering. In interviews, it’s easy to respond too quickly under pressure. Thoughtful answers help prevent mistakes and show that you listen and pay attention to details. If you freeze, pause and take slow, deep breaths. Verbalize your thought process to show problem-solving skills, even if you’re working toward the answer.

Another way to stand out is by demonstrating passion outside of your day job.

Tariq Dirania, Associate Director of Information Security Recruitment at Circle Security Recruitment, explains why personal projects matter: “For technical roles, especially in offensive security, engineering, or development, I specifically look for this kind of experience. Having a public record, whether it’s a GitHub profile, blog, Hack The Box activity, or bug bounty work, is a powerful indicator of a candidate’s passion and skill. In today’s market, it’s an incredibly valuable way to showcase real-world capabilities.”

Toward the end of most interviews, the interviewer will usually ask if you have any questions. Make sure you have a few ready. Walking away with none is a missed opportunity.

Try to ask something that shows you understand the role and are curious about what it involves. Maybe questions like:

What does success look like in this position, and how do you measure it?

What do you hope I will accomplish in this position?

Are there responsibilities that go beyond standard job descriptions?

What are the biggest cybersecurity threats you are currently facing?

How does the company support ongoing training and skill development for cybersecurity professionals?

Remember the basics of interview etiquette. Be polite and honest, avoid criticizing former employers, and skip humor since it doesn’t always land well in professional settings.